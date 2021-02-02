Former EPA administrator, county supervisor files defamation lawsuit against ex-government officials

A former administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency and former Santa Barbara County supervisor has accused four former U.S. government officials of defamation following his firing in February 2020, according to a Jan. 27 lawsuit.

Michael Stoker, former administrator for EPA's Region 9, claims the defamatory remarks reported by various news organizations damaged his reputation, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. He is seeking a jury trial, court costs and more than $75,000 in damages.

The EPA officials who are accused include Andrew Wheeler, former administrator; Doug Benevento, former deputy administrator; Corry Schiermeyer, former associate administrator for public affairs; and Ryan Jackson, former chief of staff.

Attorneys for the defendants were not listed in the lawsuit as of Tuesday, but they have at least 21 days to respond to the claims, according to court records.

"Several news agencies made reports that damaged plaintiff Stoker’s reputation, presented him in a false light that resulted in disparaging his good name and reputation, and caused him emotional distress and economic loss," according to the lawsuit, adding that the statements were "intended to harm" Stoker.

Stoker was appointed as the EPA's Region 9 administrator, which covers the Pacific Southwest region and includes Santa Barbara County, in May 2018 by Scott Pruitt, who resigned as the EPA administrator in July 2018 and was replaced by Wheeler.