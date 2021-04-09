Former Santa Barbara County sheriff's lieutenant pleads guilty to DUI charges

A former Santa Barbara County sheriff's lieutenant has pleaded guilty to DUI-related charges involving a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 that seriously injured six people.

Javier Antunez, 46, of Goleta admitted to driving under the influence causing injury and also an enhancement of causing great bodily injury during a hearing held via Zoom on March 29, according to court records.

Judge John McGregor oversaw the proceedings from Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Antunez originally pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 13, 2019. An additional count of having a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08% is expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to Jonathan Kline of the California Attorney General's Office, who prosecuted the case.

Antunez, who worked at the Main Jail, now faces a state prison term of six years, including an upper term of three years for the DUI charge and another three years for the enhancement related to resulting injuries. His penalty also could include a violent felony strike, requiring him to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

In addition, Antunez faces a to-be-determined restitution amount. His employment with the Sheriff's Office started in 1999 and ended in February 2020, according to Lt. Erik Raney.