'He is the ultimate psychopath': Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley following Golden State Killer sentencing

Joyce Dudley sat several feet away from Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, on Friday, as he was sentenced to multiple life terms in prison.

Shortly before Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman sentenced him, DeAngelo, who was bound, sitting in a wheelchair and wearing a mask to protect him from COVID-19, stood up and apologized.

"I've listened to all your statements, each of them," DeAngelo said. "And I am truly sorry."

But according to Dudley, Santa Barbara County's District Attorney who has spent years working on the case, it was all part of an act, even the apology.

"[DeAngelo] feigned his illness," Dudley said. "He just wanted to come across as a poor old man."

At a Friday press conference in Sacramento, videos were shown of DeAngelo moving about and exercising inside his jail cell, which Bowman refused to allow during the hearing.

DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty on June 29 to killing 13 people and 13 rape-related charges connected to a crime spree across California in the 1970s and 80s, including Santa Barbara County. The plea was made as part of a deal that avoided the death penalty, according to Dudley.

He was arrested at his home in Citrus Heights in April 2018 following a four-decade-long manhunt after DNA evidence tied him to the crimes.