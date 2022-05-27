Northbound and southbound stretches of Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos have been closed due to a bomb threat near Cat Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Dispatchers from the CHP's San Luis Obispo Communication Center at 10:07 a.m. Friday received a report from Caltrans that a crew member may have found a homemade bomb at an unlisted location near Cat Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officers immediately responded and set up a command post, while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office personnel were notified and have responded with specialized equipment.
The closure of Highway 101 includes the northbound lanes starting at the Highway 135 exit in Los Alamos and the southbound lanes at Union Valley Parkway, near Santa Maria. The highway will be closed in both directions until approximately 2 p.m., as sheriff's officials work to determine the area is safe.
Northbound traffic is currently being diverted to Highway 135, according to the CHP.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.