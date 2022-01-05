The start of the MS-13 trial's in-person jury selection was delayed a week in Santa Barbara on Tuesday due to COVID-19, according to a County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman on Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo cited the coronavirus for the delay from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, in the trial for three MS-13 members, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan.

Defendants Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez are each charged with numerous counts of murder and gang conspiracy. They were arrested as part of a sting operation executed on March 3, 2016 following a three-year investigation into 10 killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

A second trial with five additional defendants arrested in the operation is being held in Santa Maria court. Opening arguments began Nov. 16. Superior Court Judge John McGregor on Monday recessed the trial until Thursday, also due to the coronavirus, according to the District Attorney's Office.