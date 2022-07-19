Custody deputies and a WellPath nurse used naloxone Tuesday to prevent the death of an inmate who was overdosing on fentanyl at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
At 4:13 p.m., custody deputies who noticed an inmate was unresponsive and lying on the floor in the intake area entered the cell and found the inmate pale and cold, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Deputies surmised the inmate was likely overdosing and called for jail medical staff, naloxone and an ambulance.
Within minutes, WellPath staff administered two rounds of naloxone nasal spray to the inmate, who remained unresponsive, Zick said.
A custody deputy administered a third round of naloxone, and by 4:20 p.m. the inmate became responsive, then was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, treated and returned to custody.
The inmate, who was not identified, allegedly admitted to having taken fentanyl prior to being booked at the jail.
For more information about fentanyl overdose symptoms and how to obtain naloxone, visit fentanylisforeversb.org.