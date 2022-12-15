A man accused of murdering his former girlfriend in 2017 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is facing 25 years to life in state prison, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Elyse Marie Erwin, said District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.
“This horrific murder was the worst kind of domestic violence,” Dudley said. “It occurred years after the couple separated, but the defendant continued to engage in relentless stalking behavior.
“If you, or someone you know, is experiencing any form of domestic violence, or is being stalked, please call 911; in doing so you could become a life-saver,” she added.
Erwin, then 28, was arriving at a friend’s home on Goodwin Road near Waller Park in Santa Maria on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, investigators said.
As she was getting out of her car, she was shot in the back of the head with a short-barreled rifle by Fernandez, who at that time was a 26-year-old Lompoc resident.
Erwin died at the scene, her death was ruled a homicide and Fernandez was identified as a suspect.
The father of Erwin’s 6-year-old daughter, Fernandez was arrested April 19 after he attended a child custody hearing that was scheduled following Erwin’s death at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria.
He was initially charged with murder, with the special circumstance of intentionally killing her by lying in wait, and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
The special circumstance made him eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
Fernandez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 to 25 years to life in state prison by Judge Patricia Kelly in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.