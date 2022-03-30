A San Luis Obispo County judge on Wednesday approved a motion to move the Kristin Smart trial elsewhere in California, citing a likelihood that jurors will not be fair or impartial for the defendants charged in the Cal Poly student's death and disappearance.

Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved a March 9 motion filed by attorney Bob Sanger, who represents Paul Flores, to move the trial to a different county, ruling that there is a "reasonable likelihood" that he can't get a pool of fair and impartial jurors.

A potential location for the trial was not discussed during the hearing Wednesday.

State law allows only the trial portion of the case to be moved and requires that an application for a change of venue must be filed with the California Judicial Council at least 10 days before the trial's start date, set for April 25. The council helps attempts to identify at least three courts that would not be "unduly burdened by the trial," according to the Judicial Council. A hearing then would be held in which the case's presiding judge decides upon a venue and notifies the Judicial Council, which in turn notifies the new court.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Van Rooyen cited the "nature and extent" of the media coverage, which weighed "heavily" into his ruling, stating that it has reached a "saturation point" over the last 25 years given the size of the community.

"This case has been the focus of intense local scrutiny and interest for decades, and that interest has only increased over time; it has not waned," Van Rooyen said. "I just don't think that this case is discussed around the dinner tables in other places the way it is in this county."

Van Rooyen said that, since the beginning, much of the attention has been focused on Flores and "whether and when there will be enough evidence" to arrest and charge him.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grande Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Both Smart and Flores were freshmen at the time and lived on campus near each other, but in separate dorm buildings, when she went missing. Her body has never been found and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

After a preliminary hearing that lasted from Aug. 2 to Sept. 22, 2021, Van Rooyen upheld the charges against Paul and Ruben Flores after finding probable cause.

In her arguments for the prosecution, Deputy District Attorney Crystal Seiler said the news coverage was fact-based and that the national media coverage has saturated other counties as well.

"The defense has presented no evidence of readership, viewership or listenership numbers for these [articles]," Seiler said, adding that the social media statistics included in Sanger's motion do not indicate they were from inside or outside of the county.

But in his response to Seiler, Sanger also cited unofficial "wanted" posters of his client and "idealized" billboards of Smart posted in rural and urban parts of the county as part of the media coverage, in addition to "lots of articles" about the case.

Additionally, Sanger noted that a change of venue motion isn't relevant after a conviction, but whether juror misconduct occurred.

"We didn’t say the people of San Luis Obispo can’t be fair," Sanger said. "It just takes one juror to actually be prejudiced and act on that prejudice."

Attorney Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores, joined Sanger's motion and agreed the case will not get a fair trial because of the notoriety.

"The lust for vengeance is older than God and twice as angry," Mesick said.

Van Rooyen said he was in a position of trying to predict the future and that appellate courts have more information on juror prejudice.

He cited recent news coverage that followed Paul and Ruben Flores' arrests in April 2021, quoting locals who told reporters they had followed the case since childhood and couldn't remember a time when Smart's face wasn't featured prominently on billboards.

While the impulse of victim advocates to hold candlelight vigils and other events in Smart's memory over the years were "natural and understandable," there must be a presumption of innocence and not of suspicion, Van Rooyen said.

The judge added such events are the indicative of the community's "emotional upwelling" that give courts the option to change venues and that the case will have a ripple effect in the community no matter the outcome.

Van Rooyen left the original trial start date of April 25 in place for now but set an additional trial readiness date for 8:30 a.m. April 4 in Department 5 of Superior Court in San Luis Obispo.