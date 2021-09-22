A judge upheld murder charges Wednesday against a father and son accused in the death of 19-year-old Cal Poly Student Kristin Smart, who went missing in 1996.

Judge Craig Van Rooyen issued his ruling after hearing closing arguments from attorneys Monday, following a weekslong, near-continuous preliminary hearing that began on Aug. 2.

Van Rooyen cited the "totality of circumstances" in the case, which started with the moment Smart went missing on May 25, 1996, and included evidence obtained from an alleged burial site in Arroyo Grande during search warrants in 2021.

"There is enough in the court's view to create a strong suspicion that the defendants are guilty of the crimes they're charged with and the probable cause standard has been met," van Rooyen said.

After testimony from dozens of witnesses, Van Rooyen made his ruling based on the lower probable cause standard in a preliminary hearing, or when a reasonable person believes a crime was committed, as opposed to the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt, which is needed to obtain a conviction in jury trials.

Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro is charged with the murder of Smart. His 80-year-old father, Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath his residence in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Paul Flores was the last known person seen with an intoxicated Smart near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grande Avenue at about 2 a.m., just steps away from their dorms, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who testified early in the hearing.

Smart was never seen again. She was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has never been found.

Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to reappear at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in Department 5 of Superior Court in San Luis Obispo.