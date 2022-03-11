The defendants accused in the 1996 death and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart have requested a change of venue for their upcoming trial, believing that they won't get a fair or impartial jury, according to a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court filing.

Bob Sanger, Paul Flores' attorney, cited several reasons in this motion for the request to move the jury trial's venue out of San Luis Obispo County, including the "nature and extent" of the local news media coverage, which he said portrayed his client as the only suspect in the case when there were several.

"The subsequent court proceedings including the seven-week preliminary hearing have generated detailed reports either in news or infotainment media stories," Sanger wrote in the motion, adding the community was exposed to such reports for nearly 26 years. "Over those 26 years, the local community has been exposed to a steady stream of news articles, memorials, and billboards."

Additionally, Sanger cited harassment that has resulted from his client being portrayed as the only suspect in the case, the small size of the local community that has been exposed to the case's publicity, the nature of the offenses and the elevation of Smart to a "posthumous celebrity" because she was constantly promoted after disappearing.

Some of the harassment included people shouting comments through a bullhorn outside the residence of Susan Flores, Paul Flores' mother; and people approaching them at restaurants and making disparaging comments, according to the filing.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with murdering 19-year-old Smart in his Santa Lucia Hall dorm room May 25, 1996 after they both walked back from an off-campus party on Crandall Way.

His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory after the fact and accused of hiding Smart's body under the deck of his Arroyo Grande residence in the 700 block of White Court. They both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with an intoxicated Smart near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue, just steps away from their dorms, at about 2 a.m., according to Cheryl Manzer, who walked back with them from the party before splitting off on her own.

Smart was not seen again. Her body was never recovered and in 2002, she was declared legally dead.

More than two decades passed with no arrest before Orcutt native Chris Lambert produced the "Your Own Backyard" podcast series about the case from 2019 to 2021, which Sanger cited in his motion as "advancing theories as to why Paul Flores is guilty."

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office served a series of search warrants at the respective residences of Paul and Ruben Flores in March and April of 2021, which included searches using ground penetrating radar, cadaver dogs and an archaeologist who allegedly located a burial plot under the White Court deck.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested on April 13, 2021 and were charged the next day. Paul Flores remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail amount listed. Ruben Flores posted $50,000 bail on April 21, 2021 after agreeing to release conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor and surrendering his passport.

"Something was there," said Cindy Arrington, an archaeologist with Sacramento-based Natural Investigations Company, in her testimony during the seven-week preliminary hearing for the defendants lasting from Aug. 2 to Sept. 22, 2021.

Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen upheld the charges on Sept. 22 after finding sufficient probable cause and the defendants were arraigned for a second time on the charges Oct. 20, which began their 60-day countdown to start trial, which they've agreed to start on April 25.

"Given the factors discussed above, it would be unreasonable to expect members of the San Luis Obispo County community to be able to serve on a jury in this case and be impartial," Sanger said in the motion. "Moreover, it would be impossible to make inquires of jurors without exacerbating the adverse influence of the publicity."

Sanger's motion is scheduled to be heard on March 30 in Dept. 5 of Superior Court. Both defendants are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference via Zoom March 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 5, records show.