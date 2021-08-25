A judge on Wednesday rejected a motion to recuse an entire district attorney’s office over accusations of bias stemming from alleged statements and purple clothing worn in court during the preliminary hearing for Paul Flores, who is charged in the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Bob Sanger, Paul Flores’ attorney, filed a motion in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and with the state Department of Justice asking for the appointment of an impartial prosecutor and the recusal of the District Attorney’s Office, including Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, who is leading the case.

In court, Sanger argued that Peuvrelle and Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Cole were motivated by a social media page that advocated for the conviction of his client and called on supporters to wear purple in an act of solidarity because it was Smart’s favorite color.

“That is a serious problem,” said Sanger, who called for a formal evidentiary hearing over the bias. “And that is the basis to cross-examine Detective Cole and [to question] the impartiality of the investigation.”

Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro is charged with murdering Smart. His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of hiding Smart’s body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Paul Flores, also a student at the time, is the last person seen with Smart at about 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996 near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue, just steps away from their dorms, according to witness Cheryl Manzer, who testified on Aug. 3.

Smart was never seen again and her body has never been recovered. She was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul Flores remained a person of interest in the case for more than two decades until 2020, when investigators considered him the prime suspect, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.

After 25 years of investigating Paul Flores, Sanger said officials have yet to connect his client to Smart’s disappearance or death and accused them of an effort to convict his client “with or without evidence.”

Sanger compared the issue to a simple DUI case involving a prosecutor who crossed the line of impartiality. But in this case, the conduct of the entire District Attorney’s Office will not result in a fair trial for his client, he added.

The issue of bias led to Sanger’s Aug. 11 motion, which called for Deputy Attorney General Seth McCutcheon of the state Attorney General’s Office to provide an opinion on the recusal.

McCutcheon said he heard “no legal authority” in Sanger’s argument, but cited appellate decisions supporting the idea garments worn in court are not unduly influential.

Additionally, McCutcheon said the burden was on Sanger to show a particular instance affected the case.

After hearing arguments, Judge Craig Van Rooyen denied Sanger’s motion, saying the evidence must show that a conflict of interest would make it unlikely the defendant would receive fair trial.

"I understand that the argument that purple attire to some people would indicate that the prosecutor has identified so closely with the Smart family that it creates an appearance for lack of impartiality,” Van Rooyen said. “On the other hand, it is an adversarial process and it would be unethical for the prosecutor to put on this case if he didn’t believe the defendant’s guilt, and that he could prove it.”

Following the ruling, the court closed for a hearing with Deputy County Counsel Ann Duggan for any alleged misconduct between Cole and witnesses in the case.

The preliminary hearing resumes Monday at 9 a.m. in Department 5 of Superior Court.