Opening statements for the father and son charged with the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart in 1996 has been rescheduled for July 18, according to Monterey County Superior Court officials.

On June 20, Superior Court officials announced that the trial would be delayed at least one week due to an unspecified health concern involving one of the trial's participants, who was not identified, according to spokeswoman Norma Ramirez-Zapata.

Pretrial motions began June 6 and jury questionnaires took place between June 13 and June 17. Initially, jury selection was to begin for both defendants on June 20, with opening statements scheduled for July 6.

Jury selection for Paul Flores began Monday and is scheduled from July 11 to July 15 for Ruben Flores, according to Ramirez-Zapata. Presentation of evidence will start on July 19, she added. Two juries will be impaneled — one for each defendant.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 81, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Smart's body has not been located and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved relocation of the trial out of the county after ruling on March 30 that both men would not receive a fair trial. On April 20, Van Rooyen named Monterey County as the locale that would host the trial.

On May 4, Monterey County Superior Court officials announced that Judge Jennifer O'Keefe, a former public defender, would oversee the trial, according to Ramirez-Zapata.