LA man accused of sex crimes with Buellton yearbook salesman

A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex charges following a lengthy investigation by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives into the case of a Buellton man who is also accused of sexually abusing minors, a spokeswoman said

Vicente Lopez Ceballos, 25, turned himself in to detectives at the Sheriff's Office headquarters Wednesday morning after a warrant for his arrest was issued for unlawful sexual activity with a male juvenile, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

The arrest stems from a continuing investigation into Gregory Scott Ray, 54, of Buellton, who is currently in jail on more than 30 charges related to his alleged sexual involvement with at least a dozen male juveniles.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Ceballos and Ray engaged in sexual acts simultaneously with a 14-year-old male victim, although the date of the occurrence wasn't specified, according to Zick.

+2 Buellton man faces 3 extra charges in teen abuse case that now includes 12 victims Santa Barbara County prosecutors added three more charges and one additional victim to the complaint against former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of sexually abusing several teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.

Ceballos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation of a person under 16 and sodomy of a person under 16. His bail was listed at $100,000.

Ray was arrested in April 2019 by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives following an investigation that began after a teacher from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School overheard a conversation with Ray regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to officials.