Largest drug bust in Santa Barbara County history: 3,100 pounds of meth seized, 33 arrested

In the largest drug bust in Santa Barbara County history, sheriff's deputies on Wednesday intercepted a panga boat carrying more than a ton and a half of methamphetamine at a South Coast beach, resulting in the arrest of 33 suspected in the smuggling operation.

Sheriff's detectives and members of several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies intercepted the boat shortly around 3 a.m. after tracking it to Arroyo Quemada beach, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The 40-foot boat, which originated in Mexico, was equipped with three 300-horsepower Yamaha engines, carrying more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine.

The largest drug seizure in the county's history also may be the largest in the nation, according to Zick.

Agencies involved in the investigation and seizure included the Santa Barbara County Special Investigations Bureau, K-9 units and air support; the Ventura County Sheriff's Office; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Homeland Security, FBI; U.S. Coast Guard; California State Parks police; and the California Highway Patrol K-9 and Coastal Division Air Operations.

Sheriff Bill Brown considers the bust a "milestone" in Santa Barbara County counter-drug operations.

"Drug cartels, smugglers and illicit narcotics dealers know no international, state or local boundaries," Brown said. "We will never know how many lives were saved from overdose or addictive misery as a result of this exceptional law enforcement action."