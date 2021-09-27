Santa Barbara County sheriff's and California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Lompoc man who was found deceased along the road Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol in Buellton received a report at about 6:15 a.m. that a deceased male was located near Sweeney Road and Highway 246, just east of Lompoc, according to Officer Keith Rogers.
Rogers added investigators believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run, although it's unknown if a traffic collision occurred.
The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to Raquel Zick, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
No further information was provided.
