Lawsuit: Ruben Flores relocated Kristin Smart's body after February 2020 search warrant

The parents of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart filed a lawsuit Thursday against three individuals, including an Arroyo Grande man accused by prosecutors of hiding their daughter’s body and moving the remains following a search of his residence in 2020.

In the lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Stan and Denise Smart, of Stockton, say Ruben Flores, 80, initially buried their daughter’s body near his residence in the 700 block of White Court and relocated her remains following a search of the home by Sheriff’s Office investigators in February 2020.

Additionally, the Smart family alleges that two unnamed individuals “acted in complicity and in concert” with Flores in moving their daughter’s body to an unknown location in the county. As a result, they were denied an opportunity to “obtain closure and peace of mind.”

“The remains of a loved one, especially under the conditions of the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart, are precious to the family members of those deceased persons,” according to the lawsuit filed by attorney James Murphy on behalf of the Smart family. The suit notes that the two unidentified defendants “committed acts of ... viciousness, depravity and cruelty," which will be revealed at a later time.