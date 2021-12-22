INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving an auto theft at an unlisted address on Linda Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 3300 block of Santa Maria Way.
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 4100 block of Shady Glade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in the 3600 block of Dixie Lee Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
INCIDENT — At 8:01 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Blosser Road.
Thursday, Dec. 16:
INCIDENT — At 11:09 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a sex offense in the 1800 block of Elmwood Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 19:
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 2200 block of Rayville Lane.
