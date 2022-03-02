The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
INCIDENT — At 9:05 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a field interview that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 2200 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 1000 block of Laurel Court.
INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a located stolen vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence felony near the intersection of Patterson Road and East Clark Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 400 block of Rice Ranch Road.
ARREST — At 12:01 a.m., Jon Fullwood, 56, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Thursday, Feb. 24:
INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 3800 block of Orcutt Garey Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 800 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a located stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Highway 246.
Friday, Feb. 25:
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1100 block of Hilltop Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 200 block of Hemlock Way.
Saturday, Feb. 26:
ARREST — At 12:41 a.m., Jose Murrillo-Villa, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of West Hemlock Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and false imprisonment.
Sunday, Feb. 27:
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a search and rescue incident near the intersection of Highway 166 and Tepusquet Road.
Monday, Feb. 28:
INCIDENT — At 5:36 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of an investigation involving narcotics in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 800 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
Tuesday, March 1:
INCIDENT — At 6:01 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 3700 block of Hillview Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita School Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony assault in the 3900 block of Silver Leaf Drive.