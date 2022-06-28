The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Wednesday, June 15:
INCIDENT — Investigators are trying to identify four men who allegedly stole a pickup, a van, a catalytic converter, tools and electronic gear who were captured on surveillance video transferring the stolen loot between the stolen vehicles just before 9 p.m.
After deputies discovered a stolen Chevrolet Silverado parked near the Chumash Gas Station on Highway 246, they reviewed surveillance video and saw two Hispanic men arrive in the pickup around 5:10 p.m.
A few minutes later, a white Chevrolet Express van pulled up and two more Hispanic men climbed out.
All four men then began transferring items from the bed of the pickup to the van, which deputies subsequently discovered had been reported to the California Highway Patrol as being stolen from Calzada Avenue in Santa Ynez earlier in the day.
The four men were then seen leaving in the van headed eastbound on Highway 246.
When deputies contacted the owner of the Silverado, they were told several tools, some toolboxes, two coolers, a stereo and a tablet had been in the bed of the pickup.
Those items were not recovered with the truck, although they were identified as some of the items being loaded into the van, but a package and a piece of mail from Carpinteria were recovered and are believed to be stolen.
Based on other items deputies saw being loaded into the van — skateboards, a guitar, electronics and more — they believe the four men committed other thefts.
Monday, June 20:
INCIDENT — Coast Auto Sales in the 200 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton reported about 11:15 a.m. that a white two-door BMW 428i was stolen off the lot.
The vehicle, which was reportedly locked and parked on a small ramp, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was described as having the sale price on the windshield and a Coast Auto Sales license plate on the front.
No suspects were immediately identified.
Tuesday, June 21:
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle that was allegedly unregistered about 12:50 a.m. near the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and found that six arrest warrants had been issued for driver Victor Cardenas-Amaga.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.
ARREST — About 11:26 a.m., an alleged mail theft by someone in a gray four-door Toyota Camry was reported in the 300 block of Glennora Way in Buellton, where a neighbor had allegedly captured the theft on camera.
The first deputies on the scene spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it at Kendale Road and Freear Drive, but the driver fled and passed a second sheriff’s unit at Thumbelina Drive and Odense Street.
The second unit attempted to stop the Toyota at Freear Drive and Highway 246, then chased it onto northbound Highway 101.
The Camry maintained a speed of about 100 mph until it passed a traffic break on the shoulder of the road, when the sheriff’s unit terminated the pursuit.
However, the California Highway Patrol continued the chase and eventually stopped the suspect in the 3500 block of Dominion Road, about half a mile south of Foxen Canyon Road.
A sheriff’s unit responded to make the arrest, but no additional information was available on the suspect, whether he was allegedly found in possession of stolen mail or what charges he was booked on.
Wednesday, June 22:
ARREST — After a passerby in Solvang reported a vehicle swerving in traffic just before 11 a.m., deputies spotted the suspected vehicle and stopped it near Alisal Road and Eucalyptus Drive.
Driver Jeffrey Mclane allegedly admitted taking prescription medication and was feeling the effects.
After deputies conducted field sobriety tests, Mclane was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into Northern Branch Jail.
Thursday, June 23:
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle for multiple Vehicle Code violations about 12:25 a.m. on Highway 246 at Hillhaven Road in Solvang and found three warrants had been issued for the arrest of the driver, John Albert Provost.
He was arrested on the warrants, and during a subsequent search of his vehicle, deputies allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a bottle of pepper spray.
In addition to the warrants, Provost was booked on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of tear gas. His vehicle was impounded.
Friday, June 24:
ARREST — After a vehicle was spotted driving in a manner consistent with a driver under the influence, deputies stopped it for an equipment violation about 12:50 a.m. at Highway 246 and Skytt Mesa Drive in Solvang.
Driver Carl Frushon allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and exhibited symptoms of intoxication, so he was asked to step out of the car to take field sobriety tests.
Frushon allegedly submitted to one test but refused the rest, then allegedly agreed to a blood test, but once at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, refused to take that test.
Deputies obtained a search warrant, and his blood was drawn by American Medical Response medical technicians.
Frushon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, also allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was given a ride to their hotel in Lompoc.
Their car was impounded.