The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 200 block of Alisal Road in Solvang for an alleged battery around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find one man had been injured by another.
The injured man was taken to an emergency room for treatment of his wounds but did not want to press charges against the other man.
However, the manager of the business where the altercation took place said she is willing to sign a citizen’s arrest form for trespassing should the man who committed the assault return to the premises.
Monday, Oct. 10:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a grand theft suspect who stole an iPhone about 9:40 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.
The person entered the business to pick up an order, took the iPhone, valued at $1,200, and left.
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
INCIDENT — A resident of the 2400 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez told deputies just after 4 p.m. that someone had burglarized her home.
The resident told deputies she left her home for about an hour for a physical therapy appointment, but didn’t lock her doors, and when she returned noticed the back door was open.
Someone entered the home and took various items with a total value of about $2,000.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
INCIDENT — Employees at Tractor Supply in the 200 block of Highway 246 in Buellton discovered a suspicious black purse behind merchandise and called deputies around 4:15 p.m.
The person reporting the discovery believed the purse contained narcotics, and deputies found a large quantity of white powder inside.
Deputies booked the purse and contents as evidence.
Thursday, Oct. 13:
INCIDENT — When a vehicle license plate displayed 2023 registration tags but a check revealed the vehicle’s registration was expired since September 2021, deputies pulled it over about 1:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Fifth Street in Solvang.
The driver was allegedly found to be knowingly operating a motor vehicle with her license suspended, without valid vehicle registration and several other Vehicle Code violations.
She was cited for suspicion of displaying fraudulent registration, driving with a license suspended or revoked for reckless driving, failure to display both license plates and failure to provide proof of insurance.
The driver was released at the scene, but her vehicle was towed away.
Friday, Oct. 14:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the 300 block of Calor Drive in Buellton about 8:30 p.m. for a traffic collision and found a truck had struck two parked Chevrolet Silverado pickups.
Driver Jose Flores was allegedly intoxicated and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deputies said Flores had turned from Highway 246 onto Calor Drive at an unsafe speed and struck the first Silverado parked at the corner, then the second Silverado parked nearby, which was allegedly confirmed by surveillance video.
A neighbor also told deputies Flores and his passenger had been seen at Firestone Brewing Co. about an hour before the crash.
INCIDENT — A traffic collision reported about 9:40 p.m. brought deputies to the intersection of Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton, where they found one vehicle had rear-ended another.
One driver was headed westbound on Highway 246 approaching McMurray when his vehicle veered into the left-turn lane and struck the rear of another vehicle, but the driver said he did not remember what happened or how his vehicle struck the rear of the other one.
Although deputies allegedly found a bottle of rum in his car, tests showed he was not driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputies said his airbag did not deploy, but he was wearing a lap belt.
He was examined for a head injury by paramedics at the scene but refused to go to a hospital. The other driver also refused a hospital visit, and both were picked up by friends or relatives.
INCIDENT — A few minutes before midnight, a man was reported driving on the curb in the 100 block of Highway 246 in an attempt to drive from Sideways Inn to Flying Flags RV Park on the Avenue of Flags.
When he was contacted by security personnel who told him to stop, the man put the vehicle in reverse, struck a parked car and drove away.
Deputies identified the registered owner of the car and said descriptions of the man matched that of the owner from previous encounters with deputies.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
ARREST — An employee of a restaurant in the 1000 block of Mission Drive in Solvang called the sheriff’s dispatch center about 6:25 p.m. to report an irate Door Dash driver, later identified as James Schmittou.
After contacting Schmittou, deputies discovered a warrant had been issued for his arrest, so he was taken into custody and transported to Santa Barbara County Main Jail.
Schmittou’s 3-year-old child was with him and, with approval of Child Welfare Services, the child was released to the custody of his neighbor.
Sunday, Oct. 16:
ARREST — Responding to a report of a vehicle crash about 12:50 a.m. in front of Jack-in-the-Box in the 200 block of Highway 246, deputies found a black Chevrolet Camaro had struck an electronic Caltrans traffic sign at a high rate of speed.
The driver had fled before deputies arrived, but a few minutes later the suspected driver was found walking toward Tom’s Gas and was identified as Omar Miranda.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on Miranda, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
A Caltrans crew arrived later to pick up the sign and clean debris from the highway.