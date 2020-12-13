Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Nov. 29:

INCIDENT — A 54-year-old resident of Fort Collins, Colorado, told deputies about 11 a.m. that he spent the night at Hadsten House in Solvang but had to park his BMW X1 rental car some distance away with most of his valuables inside.

When he returned to the vehicle that morning, he found the rear hatch fully open, the driver’s door ajar and a case of expensive wine missing.

No surveillance cameras were located in the area and there are no suspects in the case.

INCIDENT — A 60-year-old Santa Ynez resident told deputies she and her husband noticed their credit rating had dropped and discovered they had been sent to collections for a fraudulent Verizon account.

Monday, Nov. 30:

INCIDENT — A 72-year-old Santa Clara resident reported he had used two credit cards at the Mobil station in Buellton that were subsequently used to make purchases out of state.

On Dec. 4, deputies contacted the County Agricultural Commissioner Weights & Measures Department, which inspected the gas station’s pumps and found no skimmers.

INCIDENT — About 1:45 p.m., deputies spotted a man with a headlamp on his head dozing in a Chevrolet Impala parked at the Chumash Casino Resort, and when they contacted him he allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance was allegedly in plain view.