Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 14:
INCIDENT — Just before 7 a.m. deputies responded to the 3500 block of Paloma Street in Santa Ynez on reports that several vehicles had been broken into.
A rash of vehicle burglaries were later reported in other areas of the Santa Ynez Valley.
INCIDENT — A woman in the 6200 block of Atterdag Road in Solvang reported about 7:10 a.m. that her vehicle, which she had left unlocked, was burglarized during the night, and although items had been rifled through, she was uncertain if anything had been taken.
INCIDENT — A homeowner in the 500 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang reported about 7:20 a.m. that someone had backed a vehicle into a 3-foot retaining wall on his property sometime during the night, damaging the structure and leaving behind a piece of muffler.
INCIDENT — About 8:25 a.m., deputies went to a home in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive in Buellton where a Ring security camera showed two men from a white four-door sedan entering two of the resident’s unlocked vehicles.
An antique pocket watch valued at $1,000 and a black Gentleman Jack cooler backpack and a folding 4-inch pocket knife, each valued at $20, were stolen from one vehicle.
Nothing was taken from the second vehicle, but items from the glove compartment had been scattered throughout the front passenger area.
The camera also captured images of the two men trying to open a neighbor’s vehicle.
Another neighbor awoke to discover the front passenger door wide open on his vehicle, which had been unlocked, and although nothing was taken, items inside had been rummaged through.
ARREST — Having the license plate light out on their vehicle led to two people being arrested about 8:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.
Deputies stopped the vehicle for the light being out and found several arrest warrants had been issued for driver Heralcio Lara Jr., whose driver’s license also had been suspended.
Deputies said passenger Debra Regalado displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a seven-step drug abuse recognition evaluation allegedly confirmed deputies suspicions.
A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and two used meth pipes.
Lara and Regalado were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Monday, June 15:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 300 block of Highway 246 in Buellton reported about 9:50 a.m. that someone had gone through his car and looked at all the paperwork in the glove compartment and center console.
INCIDENT — About 11:30 a.m., deputies contacted a 23-year-old transient from Los Angeles lying in front of the Santa Cota Market on Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez who appeared in need of assistance.
The man told deputies he was stranded and asked to be connected to assistance resources, so he was taken to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.
INCIDENT — A 53-year-old Bakersfield man told deputies about 9 p.m. that while checking into a hotel in the 500 block of McMurray Road in Buellton between 5 and 7:30 p.m., someone stole a guitar and golf clubs from his car.
Tuesday, June 16:
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle without its lights on leaving the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez at about 1:25 a.m., and driver Fernando Gallardo of Fillmore alleged admitted he was driving on a suspended license.
A records check revealed Gallardo was on probation for a driving-under-the-influence conviction and two misdemeanor warrants had been issued for his arrest in Ventura County.
A breath test allegedly returned a blood alcohol level of 0.10, and he was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — About 7:35 a.m., deputies were called to the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez for a trespasser and contacted Andrew Cardona, who had been previously banned from the casino and cited three times for trespassing.
A records check revealed two misdemeanor warrants had been issued for his arrest, so he was taken into custody for trespassing and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Santa Cota Market on Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez just after noon for a man who was attempting to cash a $2,000 check that was not made out to him.
Deputies contacted the owner of the check and were told the suspect had stolen it.
INCIDENT — A 51-year-old woman on the 3500 block of Paloma Street in Santa Ynez reported about 12:30 p.m. that four cars in her neighborhood had been broken into, including one instance where the perpetrators had entered through an open garage door.
The woman said she believed the perpetrators had taken photographs of registration certificates and other documents in the vehicles because they were laid out on the seats of the cars, and no items, including credit cards, had been taken from the vehicles.
She said a neighbor told her it was a case of identity theft and asked to have a report filed.
Thursday, June 18:
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man sitting in his vehicle in the Chumash Casino parking structure about 9:40 p.m. and spotted approximately 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in plain view on the rear passenger seat.
A search of the vehicle also turned up four switchblade knives in the trunk.
Friday, June 19:
INCIDENT — A man was detained at Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez on suspicion of theft about 6:15 a.m.
The item stolen was a voucher for 46 cents, and the victim did not want prosecution.
A records check revealed the man had two nonbookable misdemeanor warrants issued for him in another county, so deputies took an incident report.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a green two-door Honda for having expired registration about 2:10 p.m. at Highway 246 and Avenue of Flags in Buellton and found one of the three people inside were on probation.
The Honda owner gave consent for a search. He was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.
The third person, Sophia Hampton, also was allegedly found in possession of a meth pipe but denied being under the influence of the drug. She provided a urine sample that allegedly showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.
She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — After a black Lincoln Navigator was stopped by deputies for failing to use a turn signal at the Chevron Station at Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton, they found the driver did not have a valid license.
They also discovered a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for him.
Deputies cited him for the warrant and stood by until a licensed driver retrieved him and the Navigator.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 2000 block of Sunrise Way in Solvang reported at out 11:30 p.m. that someone had stolen the tailgate from the back of his Ford F-350 truck.
Saturday, June 20:
INCIDENT — A woman at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez reported just before 10 a.m. that someone used her hideaway key to enter her vehicle in the parking structure and steal her purse.
Casino surveillance footage captured images of the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man associated with a gray Volkswagen.
INCIDENT — When several community members held a pro-law enforcement rally outside the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building on Mission Drive about 12:30 p.m., passing vehicles showed support by honking and cheering while a small group of people deputies identified as Black Lives Matter members stood across the street and held up Black Lives Matter signs.
Three callers throughout the afternoon reported one of the Black Lives Matter protesters in the area acting suspiciously.
Contacted by deputies, the man refused to provide his name or other identification but did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and after a brief conversation, he walked away.
Deputies advised dispatch to not request a response on any future calls unless the caller could describe an actual crime being committed.
INCIDENT — About 2:15 p.m., a woman reported she was following a maroon Ford Fiesta being driven by someone she believed was under the influence of alcohol after it ran a stop sign and nearly hit several pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Deputies contacted the driver and found she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, although she admitted she was tired from not sleeping well the night before and had been reaching for pretzels while driving.
She had no recollection of running a stop sign or nearly hitting pedestrians. Deputies submitted a request for her license to be recertified by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a vehicle for expired registration just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, they discovered the driver’s license had been suspended.
The man was issued a citation for suspicion of driving on a suspended license, his license was confiscated and he was given an order to obtain a license.
INCIDENT — When a vehicle blatantly ran a stop sign at Edison and Sagunto streets in Santa Ynez about 10:25 p.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle and determined neither the driver nor his three passengers possessed a valid driver’s license.
Their vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Just before 1 a.m., a woman reported her gray Samsung S20 cellphone, valued at $1,200, was taken from a slot machine at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez after she left it there to use the restroom.
Deputies took a theft report, but the following day, casino investigators notified her the cellphone had been returned.
