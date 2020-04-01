Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, March 22:
INCIDENT — Deputies conducted premises checks of Santa Ynez Charter School and Santa Ynez Elementary on Pine Street in Santa Ynez at about 11:35 p.m. and found the main office door at Santa Ynez Charter School was unsecured, as were windows to classrooms 1, 2 and 4.
Classrooms 7, 22, 24, 25 and another room were found to be unsecured at Santa Ynez Elementary.
The principal for the schools responded to secure the main office.
Monday, March 23:
ARREST — Two people were arrested about 1:15 p.m. after a citizen reported a woman who was possible under the influence in a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue in Solvang, where the citizen also allegedly stepped on a “crack pipe” on the ground outside the vehicle.
Deputies contacted Tawnya Armijo in the vehicle, allegedly with several open containers of alcohol. The owner of the vehicle, Jesus Garcia, was working across the street and came back to his vehicle.
Both were allegedly found to be under the influence of stimulants and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. A bindle of methamphetamine was allegedly found in Garcia’s wallet during his arrest.
Wednesday, March 25:
INCIDENT — A woman who rents a residence in the 3500 block of Cedar Street in Santa Ynez with four other individuals reported a fire and explosion at that location about 4 a.m.
One of the other residents reportedly awoke to find his room on fire, ran outside, grabbed a garden hose, broke his window and started trying to extinguish the fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department units arrived along with deputies and allegedly found a “honey oil press,” used to make hashish from cannabis oil, and several smoking devices in the tenant’s room.
A fire investigator and two narcotics detectives arrived and determined there was no explosion, and the fire was not caused by a honey oil lab.
Investigators said it appeared the tenant was smoking and fell asleep with a torch lighter ignited.
ARREST — Deputies arrested Amanda Unzueta on suspicion of trespassing inside the Santa Ynez Inn about 9:15 a.m. after the manager found the door handle broken an exterior door and signed for a citizen’s arrest.
Friday, March 27:
INCIDENT — About 6:40 p.m., deputies were called to the same address as the fire in the 3500 block of Cedar Street in Santa Ynez by a man who said his girlfriend had struck him and the two were continuing to argue verbally.
Upon interviewing the man, deputies found he had lied about his girlfriend hitting him, and this was allegedly not the first time he had done so.
The man was advised the next time he falsely reports a crime, he would be charged with filing a false police report.
Saturday, March 28:
ARREST — After deputies stopped a Toyota Camry for having no front license plate and having a tinted front window, the driver allegedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine and meth pipes inside the vehicle
Driver Kyle Donathan was on probation in Santa Barbara County with terms allowing full search, and deputies allegedly located the methamphetamine and pipes as well as an allegedly stolen bicycle in the trunk of the car.
During an interview regarding the current and past cases where he was listed as a person of interest, Donathan allegedly admitted stealing numerous expensive bicycles and selling them to others for a profit.
He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
