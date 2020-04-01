Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

Friday, March 27:

INCIDENT — About 6:40 p.m., deputies were called to the same address as the fire in the 3500 block of Cedar Street in Santa Ynez by a man who said his girlfriend had struck him and the two were continuing to argue verbally.

Upon interviewing the man, deputies found he had lied about his girlfriend hitting him, and this was allegedly not the first time he had done so.

The man was advised the next time he falsely reports a crime, he would be charged with filing a false police report.

Saturday, March 28:

ARREST — After deputies stopped a Toyota Camry for having no front license plate and having a tinted front window, the driver allegedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine and meth pipes inside the vehicle

Driver Kyle Donathan was on probation in Santa Barbara County with terms allowing full search, and deputies allegedly located the methamphetamine and pipes as well as an allegedly stolen bicycle in the trunk of the car.