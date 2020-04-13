Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Tuesday, March 31:
INCIDENT — The resident manager of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Acorn Way in Solvang reported someone broke into the laundry machines, damaging the locking coin box in the process, and stole an unknown amount of coins about 2:20 a.m.
Thus far, there are no suspects in the crime.
