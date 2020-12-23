Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Monday, Dec. 7:

ARREST — Two men were arrested, one on multiple felony warrants and suspected drug possession and the other for allegedly filing a false crime report and drug possession, after an incident at the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

About 10:40 a.m., deputies saw a white Chevrolet Impala with tinted front windows pull into the station, where a man left the car and entered the convenience store, followed by a second man about 10 minutes later.

When the second man left the store, he spoke with deputies and identified himself as Richard Salceda. While deputies ran a search for his records, he stepped away and began making phone calls.

Meanwhile deputies saw the first man leave the store’s restroom and begin walking up and down the aisles.

Then deputies were notified by the dispatch center that a caller inside the convenience store reported a man with a gun at the top of the Chumash Casino Resort’s parking structure before suddenly disconnecting, but a store employee who answered a call back told the dispatcher there was no problem at the gas station.

When the second man, later identified as Armando Anthony Lopez, left the store, he told deputies he was on probation for burglary with unrestricted search terms, and when deputies searched the vehicle they allegedly found suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and a casino player’s card with the name Adrian Barron.