Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

Monday, Dec. 7:
ARREST — Two men were arrested, one on multiple felony warrants and suspected drug possession and the other for allegedly filing a false crime report and drug possession, after an incident at the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
About 10:40 a.m., deputies saw a white Chevrolet Impala with tinted front windows pull into the station, where a man left the car and entered the convenience store, followed by a second man about 10 minutes later.
When the second man left the store, he spoke with deputies and identified himself as Richard Salceda. While deputies ran a search for his records, he stepped away and began making phone calls.
Meanwhile deputies saw the first man leave the store’s restroom and begin walking up and down the aisles.
Then deputies were notified by the dispatch center that a caller inside the convenience store reported a man with a gun at the top of the Chumash Casino Resort’s parking structure before suddenly disconnecting, but a store employee who answered a call back told the dispatcher there was no problem at the gas station.
When the second man, later identified as Armando Anthony Lopez, left the store, he told deputies he was on probation for burglary with unrestricted search terms, and when deputies searched the vehicle they allegedly found suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and a casino player’s card with the name Adrian Barron.
After both men were arrested, Salceda told deputies his real name was Adrian Barron, for whom three felony arrest warrants had been issued in Ventura and Tuolumne counties for battery in prison, parole violation, evading police in disregard of others’ safety, driving under the influence of drugs and transporting a controlled substance for sale, and both counties agreed to his extradition.
Review of the store’s surveillance video allegedly confirmed Lopez used the store’s phone to call in the report of a man with a gun.
Both men were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; Barron was also booked on the warrants; and Lopez was also booked for falsely reporting a crime.
Tuesday, Dec. 8:
ARREST — A man who was arrested on suspicion of stalking after creating a disturbance outside a woman’s home later became aggressive inside the patrol car and resisted deputies' efforts to remove him.
Deputies were called to a home in the area of Valley Station Circle in Buellton about 5:20 a.m. by a woman home alone with two small children reporting someone pounding on her front door.
That was followed by calls from neighbors saying the man was screaming and appeared to be trying to break the door down.
Deputies arrived to find Anthony Beltran still knocking on the door, with his car parked out front.
The woman told deputies Beltran had been leaving items outside her door for several months and, fearing for her safety, often remained inside to avoid encountering him.
Beltran was arrested on suspicion of stalking and the victim was issued an emergency protective order, which Beltran said he would violate by returning to see her, claiming she was in danger and he was the only one who could protect her.
He allegedly became increasingly aggressive — kicking, screaming and crying — while being transported to County Jail, and several deputies were required to remove him from the vehicle for booking.
Wednesday, Dec. 9:
ARREST — A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after allegedly creating a disturbance and threatening someone at the ConservFuel gas station on Highway 246 in Buellton.
Matthew Alcocer of Buellton allegedly approached a man about 9:20 p.m., aggressively yelling “Give me your feria,” broke a beer bottle on the pavement and came within 6 feet of the victim with his fist clenched as if he was going to strike him.
Fearing he was about to be robbed, the man got into his car and locked the door, after which Alcocer left. But he returned while deputies were there and was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Thursday, Dec. 10:
INCIDENT — Deputies are searching for someone who broke into a building on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Ynez and stole 250 pounds of fully processed hemp valued at $30,000.
Friday, Dec. 11:
INCIDENT — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man in a silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz sedan who drove past the loading dock at the Chumash Casino Resort and threw out pieces of mail.
After a security guard recovered the mail, it was found to belong to a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and two other people.
The vehicle is registered to a Bakersfield man, and investigators are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to obtain an image of the driver.
