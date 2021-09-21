The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Sept. 5:
INCIDENT — A doctor was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol about 12:18 a.m. after his vehicle was allegedly seen swerving off the road at Highway 246 and Casino Drive in Santa Ynez.
The doctor provided a breath sample that allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.15%. He was subsequently released to his wife.
Monday, Sept. 6:
INCIDENT — After deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a fraudulent registration about 1:50 a.m. on Highway 246 near North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, they allegedly found the driver was not licensed and had recently purchased the vehicle.
She could not explain why her vehicle license plate had 2022 registration tabs when it was actually registered only until April 2021, deputies said, and a consent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a usable amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was given a courtesy ride to the Chumash Casino.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle for not having a license plate light about 2:45 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and discovered two $20,000 misdemeanor arrest warrants had been issued for passenger Terry Charles Lewis.
As he was escorted away from the vehicle, deputies allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in plain view, and a subsequent probable cause search allegedly yielded 23 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of black tar heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, three Xanax bars, an unspecified amount of fentanyl pills and a syringe loaded with 4 milliliters of heroin.
The driver and another passenger were cited for suspicion of possessing controlled substances.
Lewis was arrested on the warrants, and during a search while booking him at Lompoc Jail he allegedly remembered he had concealed 2 grams of methamphetamine in his shoe.
Deputies said they would recommend the District Attorney’s Office file charges for bringing a controlled substance into a jail.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Caballo Lane in Santa Ynez about 2:30 p.m. to assist County Fire Department with evacuations from there to Woodstock Road as a wildfire began to spread rapidly.
After the fire jumped Canada Este Road and began running the ridgeline, deputies from all sheriff’s stations responded, and search and rescue units were put on alert in case the flames jumped Old Cazada Road.
Just as the fire was about to crest Old Calzada Road, aerial tankers and helicopters focusing their attack on the eastern edge of the flames halted the fire’s forward progress.
Once County Fire officials were convinced forward progress had been stopped, the extra deputies were released to return to their regular assignments.
ARREST — A man who was trespassing at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:15 p.m. after having been banned from the premises claimed he had no memory of that.
During a search pursuant to his arrest, deputies allegedly discovered a small but usable amount of cocaine. He was subsequently booked on suspicion of trespassing and possessing a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
ARREST — A man reportedly approached a worker for Sunrise Farm Stand on Mission Drive in Solvang looking for “minors,” so deputies were summoned.
The man drove away, but he was stopped in Ranch Club Mobile Estates on Highway 246 in Buellton, where he pulled into a carport either trying to evade patrol units or because he was unaware of his surroundings, deputies said.
When contacted, the man was aggressive and showed symptoms of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant. He was also in possession of a large amount of cash and was en route from Fresno to Oxnard for an unknown reason.
The man, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Friday, Sept. 10:
INCIDENT — A vehicle with expired registration was stopped about 9:15 p.m. near Edison and Segunto streets in Santa Ynez, and the driver’s license was found to be suspended.
She was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and a loaded hypodermic syringe.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing narcotics paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and expired vehicle registration and was released, although her vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle for an inoperable center brake light about 10:22 p.m. on Edison Street in Santa Ynez and discovered a felony no-bail arrest warrant for possessing a controlled substance for sale had been issued for driver Jonathan Brislane.
He was arrested on the warrant and booked into County Jail. His vehicle was released to a friend.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
ARREST — When deputies stopped a vehicle for an inoperable center brake light about 2:10 a.m. on Highway 246 near the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, they found a restraining order had been issued against Edgar Garcia directing him to have “no contact” with the woman who was in the car with him.
Garcia was arrested on suspicion for violating a court protective order and booked into Lompoc Jail.
INCIDENT — A woman staying at Flying Flags RV Park in Buellton reported about 9:30 a.m. that someone had cut the cable lock and stole her eBike from her campsite.
The bike was described as a white Murf Fat Pax Step-Thru and valued at approximately $2,500, with the cable lock valued at $15.
INCIDENT — A man reported about 11:25 a.m. that his black-and-green Giant Trance 2 mountain bike had been stolen from where he left it unlocked at the rear of his travel trailer in Flying Flags RV Park in Buellton.
The bike was valued at about $2,500.
INCIDENT — A woman reported about 11:43 a.m. that the front license plate on her car was lost or stolen at an unknown location sometime during the previous three weeks.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a couple sitting in a Mazda 3 in the Albertsons parking lot in Buellton around 2:15 p.m. because the vehicle had a false registration tab on the license plate.
The woman was cited for suspicion of displaying a false registration tab, but because the couple had small children and the air temperature was high, the vehicle was not towed away.
Instead, the couple was instructed to return home and not drive the vehicle until the registration was brought up to date. They were advised that if it was driven without current registration, it would be impounded.
INCIDENT — A red Ford Focus was stopped for having false registration tabs on Sanja Cota approaching the Chumash gas station, and the driver and passenger both appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
After the female passenger allegedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine and paraphernalia, deputies allegedly found 25 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and used hypodermic syringes.
The male driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, displaying false registration and driving an unregistered vehicle.
The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
She was also banned from the Chumash Casino Resort. The man had already been banned from the resort. Their vehicle was also towed away.
