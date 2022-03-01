The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Feb. 13:
ARREST — Two women were contacted at 9:20 a.m. at the top of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure by deputies who discovered one was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and the other, Emma Torres, was on parole for robbery.
Torres was arrested on suspicion of being a parolee in possession of a controlled substance and booked into County Jail, while the other woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort at 12:25 a.m. and found Curtis Corliss allegedly attempting to push casino security guards while exhibiting an unsteady gait and slurring his words.
He also had allegedly battered a security guard, who signed a citizen’s arrest form.
Corliss was allegedly determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself or others and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and battery and was booked into County Jail.
INCIDENT — Two men were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance after deputies allegedly spotted narcotics in plain view inside their pickup truck in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure at 8:34 a.m.
Both men were released at the scene but they were also banned from the casino.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
INCIDENT — A report of two people sitting in a vehicle heating up possible narcotics brought deputies to the 3400 block of Highway 246 in Santa Ynez at 12:20 a.m., when they spotted the suspected vehicle leaving the original location.
After stopping the vehicle containing a man and a woman, deputies conducted a probable cause search and allegedly found a black purse containing 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a used pipe containing a residue of suspected meth and a hypodermic syringe containing suspected liquid methamphetamine.
The search also allegedly turned up burglary tools, so the couple were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing paraphernalia for smoking or injecting a controlled substance and possessing burglary tools and were released at the scene.
INCIDENT — When deputies spotted a pickup truck with no license plates on it in the parking lot of the Chumash Gas Station in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez at 9:15 p.m., the driver got out of the cab and allegedly said the truck lacked plates because it was registered for planned nonoperation on roadways.
He allegedly admitted to being on pretrial probation, gave deputies consent to search his vehicle but confessed to having to having two “marijuana joints” in the area of the dashboard.
The search allegedly turned up 24.79 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a shoe on the back passenger seat, although the man denied it was his.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
ARREST — At the request of detectives, deputies stopped a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. at Second Street and the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, where driver Virgil Roberts was arrested on a $100,000 felony warrant.
The warrant had been issued for suspicion of assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy or oral copulation by means of force, violence, duress, menace or fear of bodily injury; sexual penetration by means of force, violence, duress, menace, or fear of bodily injury; and sexual battery while the victim is restrained by the accused or an accomplice for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification or sexual abuse.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a silver Nissan at 7:50 p.m. after they allegedly saw it pass in a no-passing zone on Highway 246 just east of Freear Drive in Buellton and then tailgating another vehicle on “the flats” east of the city.
They allegedly detected a heavy odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, occupied by Evelyn and Isaias Guerro Napoles, and saw a marijuana bong in plain view on the front passenger floorboard.
A records check determined a misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued for Isaias for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08% and failure to appear in court on written promise without posting bail, and he was taken into custody.
Evelyn, who was driving, allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of marijuana, was administered field sobriety tests, was arrested and agreed to provide a blood sample, which was drawn at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Both were transported and booked at County Jail, where Evelyn underwent a drug recognition evaluation.
Their parents retrieved their vehicle.
Friday, Feb. 18:
INCIDENT — At 5:47 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Highway 246 in Buellton reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of the home, and deputies arrived to find a silver Honda Civic sitting on a jack with its catalytic converter, exhaust headers and throttle body removed.
Deputies contacted the registered owner and found the vehicle had been stolen the previous night from the 1200 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.
No suspects were identified.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted two friends in a room at Motel 6 in the 300 block of McMurray Road in Buellton just after 1 p.m. and found the man who registered for the room was on parole for contacting a minor for sexual purposes and other crimes.
A search of the room allegedly turned up multiple types of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both were cited on suspicion of a variety of drug offenses and were released.
INCIDENT — After a man was fired from his job on Atterdag Road in Solvang, he allegedly became angry and started yelling at the man who was processing his termination at 3:20 p.m.
His mother then allegedly entered the office, spit in the face of another employee and threatened to beat her up.
When deputies arrived, the man was not there, but they located his mother in the area and advised her not to return to the business and to have no contact with the staff.
No one at the business wanted to press charges.
INCIDENT — When a silver Ford Expedition with no front and rear license plates was seen leaving Chumash Casino Resort and pulling onto Highway 246 just after 8 p.m., deputies stopped the vehicle.
The driver allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a search of the Expedition allegedly turned up methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a safe with plastic bags and a BB gun.
However, the driver was cooperative and provided a blood sample at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, so she was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released to a responsible party.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Chumash Casino Resort at 10:20 p.m. for a drunken individual creating a disturbance and contacted Celestino Mendez at the security bench.
A records check revealed a no-bail misdemeanor warrant had been issued for Mendez’s arrest, so he was taken into custody and booked into County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — When deputies stopped a vehicle at 12:40 p.m. at Mission Drive and Park Way in Solvang for blasting amplified music, they allegedly found the driver’s license had been suspended for driving under the influence and he was displaying a false registration tab.
He was cited for suspicion of driving with a license suspended for DUI and displaying a fraudulent registration tab and was released, but his vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, someone pried open three U.S. Postal Service-maintained mail boxes in the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road, causing more than $400 in damage.
At the time of the report, it was believed that no mail had been stolen.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Cabrillo Lane in Santa Ynez shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of an argument between a father and son, who was refusing to leave the residence, but found him gone when they arrived.
The parents told deputies the son had previously stolen cannabis and a bong from the home, then returned that night and unlawfully entered the residence to wash his clothes.
They said they were willing to testify against him for burglary, but the investigation was ongoing.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., deputies spotted a Honda Odyssey with its hazard lights flashing driving slowly east on Laurel Avenue, then north on Alisal Road, then west on Eucalyptus Drive before they made a traffic stop.
At that point, a man in the front passenger seat got out and walked toward the rear of the vehicle, and when deputies told him to get back inside, he got into the driver’s seat.
Meanwhile, the female driver had climbed over into the passenger seat.
The two consented to a vehicle search and told deputies they had switched seats because the female didn’t have a driver’s license.
The man said he was teaching her to drive, which is why they were traveling slowly with the hazard lights flashing.
But the female also admitted to drinking alcohol, and a language barrier made administering field sobriety tests difficult, but she eventually provided presumptive alcohol test results showing a blood alcohol level of 0.015%.
She was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving without a license, and the man was cited for suspicion of allowing an unlicensed person to drive his vehicle.
INCIDENT — Deputies walking a patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure at 11:30 p.m. were nearly struck by a vehicle being driven by a woman who claimed she had heart problems and was having difficulty breathing, although she declined medical attention.
When asked for her driver’s license, she allegedly said she didn’t have one due to a previous arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and admitted she had been banned from the casino.
She consented to a search, which allegedly revealed she was in possession of methamphetamine, a Xanax pill and a meth pipe. The owner of the vehicle was paged and consented to having it searched, although apparently nothing was found.
The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a tranquilizer without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Casino security personnel also arrived to remind her she was not welcome there.