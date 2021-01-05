Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Dec. 27:
ARREST — A man was arrested after allegedly spinning his car in circles and crashing into a wall at a parking lot in the 200 block of Highway 246 in Buellton.
Deputies were called to the parking lot near Tractor Supply and Starbucks about 8:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle striking a wall.
After arriving, they found Christopher Nielsen had allegedly driven his 1997 Ford Escort in several circles around the lot, knocking down several trees, going over several curbs and crashing into a wall surrounding a sign post near the sidewalk.
His passenger allegedly told deputies the two of them had used Fentanyl within hours before the traffic crash, and they allegedly found suspected Fentanyl in Nielsen’s pocket along with several hypodermic syringes.
Nielsen was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
INCIDENT — Three people walked away after their small airplane made an emergency landing at the Santa Ynez Airport about 6:15 p.m.
Robert Rich was piloting a V-tail Beechcraft Bonanza 35 from Havasu City to Lompoc when the aircraft apparently went into fuel lock, prompting Rich to turn the plane around and glide to a landing in a dirt field at the airport, where it crashed into a barbed-wire fence, damaging the propeller and both wings, deputies said.
Rich, his daughter Micah and her boyfriend Ernesto Duran were all wearing safety belts and were able to walk away from the downed aircraft.
Micah Rich complained of a head injury and was treated at the scene by Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics.
Deputies took a courtesy report to forward to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will handle the investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board, deputies said.
ARREST — When deputies contacted Andres Lopez and Vanessa Ruth Marin sitting in their vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 11:40 p.m., they allegedly saw narcotics in plain view on Lopez’s pants.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 87 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected brown heroin and narcotics paraphernalia.
Lopez also allegedly provided deputies with false identification initially, and a records check revealed a felony warrant had been issued in Ventura County for his arrest for parole violation.
Lopez was arrested on the warrant, and both he and Marin were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and were booked into County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 28:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the parking lot of El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez about 3:20 p.m. to check the welfare of a woman in an SUV who appeared to be unconscious and unresponsive to citizens who were trying to wake her from outside the locked vehicle.
The engine of the SUV was running and the woman apparently had her foot on the accelerator, causing it to run at high RPMs, when deputies arrived. She appeared to be having a medical emergency, as she did not respond to deputies and citizens who pounded on the windows.
When a deputy shattered the rear passenger window with a baton, the woman awoke, and deputies determined she was not having a medical emergency but was taking multiple medications that make her drowsy and had fallen asleep.
Deputies said they planned to submit a form for a priority re-examination to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
INCIDENT — A resident of the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang found her Honda Element would not run properly at 10 a.m., although it was running fine when she parked it about 9 p.m. the day before.
A mechanic determined that sometime overnight, someone had stolen the catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle
ARREST — Chumash Casino Resort security guards called deputies about 10:50 p.m. after they detained David Lamar, who was allegedly in possession of a stolen cellphone.
A felony warrant had been previously issued for Lamar’s arrest, so he was taken into custody and booked into County Jail.
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle at Tyndall and Willow streets in Solvang about 10:55 p.m., deputies allegedly found Shane Holland and another man in possession of black tar heroin and drug paraphernalia.
They also discovered a felony warrant had been previously issued for Holland’s arrest.
While deputies had the two men stopped, other deputies were reviewing video surveillance footage of vandalism and an attempted burglary that took place at 5:30 a.m. at the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
The deputies identified the suspect in the video as Holland, so he was taken into custody and booked into County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Wednesday, Dec. 30:
INCIDENT — Just after 1 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 246 in Solvang because it had no license plates and found the driver’s license had been suspended and he was allegedly in possession of a prescription medication without a prescription.
During an inventory search in preparation for having the car towed, deputies also found the passenger was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
Both men were issued citations and transported to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Thursday, Dec. 31:
INCIDENT — After a car sideswiped a parked vehicle about 5:25 p.m. on Mission Drive at First Place in Solvang, deputies administered a breath test to the driver, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.22%.
The driver was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to her roommate.
Saturday, Jan. 2:
INCIDENT — A deputy on his way home was among witnesses to a vehicle being driven erratically at Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton, where it nearly struck a gasoline pump as it drove through the USA gas station at high speed, then sideswiped a fire hydrant, spun out and accelerated into a block wall at Taco Bell.
When the driver, a 71-year-old man from Lompoc, was helped out of the vehicle by emergency services personnel, deputies said they detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle, which allegedly contained numerous empty beer cans.
The man was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital by an AMR ambulance, a warrant was obtained for a blood sample and hospital staff drew a sample of the man’s blood.
He was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08% and left in the custody of hospital staff.
INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies about 12:05 p.m. sitting in her vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure said she was on probation but allegedly told deputies she was someone else.
A probation search allegedly turned up two used methamphetamine pipes, and she was subsequently cited for suspicion of providing a false identification and possessing drug paraphernalia.
