Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

INCIDENT — A Los Olivos resident out of the country since March reported about 1 p.m. that when her real estate agent went to the woman’s property, she discovered her John Deere Gator utility terrain vehicle was missing.

The UTV had been left with the keys in an unlocked barn.

INCIDENT — A small bag containing a bicycle repair kit and keys that was found on Chalk Hill Road in Solvang was turned in at the sheriff’s substation and booked for safekeeping.

Monday, Feb. 15:

INCIDENT — About 11:45 a.m., a 2-horsepower air compressor and a Makita 2708 table saw were reported stolen from a construction site in the 2700 block of North Refugio Road in Los Olivos.

Someone apparently entered the empty house and stole the items sometime during the weekend.

ARREST — Deputies called to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just after 4 p.m. for a car burglary found that undercover officers had detained a suspect, identified as Santa Maria transient Juan Pablo Martinez, they located walking along Sanja Cota.

A witness allegedly saw Martinez hunched over in the rear seat of a vehicle, and when Martinez saw the witness, he quickly walked away.