Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

Sunday, Feb. 14:
INCIDENT — A Los Olivos resident out of the country since March reported about 1 p.m. that when her real estate agent went to the woman’s property, she discovered her John Deere Gator utility terrain vehicle was missing.
The UTV had been left with the keys in an unlocked barn.
INCIDENT — A small bag containing a bicycle repair kit and keys that was found on Chalk Hill Road in Solvang was turned in at the sheriff’s substation and booked for safekeeping.
Monday, Feb. 15:
INCIDENT — About 11:45 a.m., a 2-horsepower air compressor and a Makita 2708 table saw were reported stolen from a construction site in the 2700 block of North Refugio Road in Los Olivos.
Someone apparently entered the empty house and stole the items sometime during the weekend.
ARREST — Deputies called to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just after 4 p.m. for a car burglary found that undercover officers had detained a suspect, identified as Santa Maria transient Juan Pablo Martinez, they located walking along Sanja Cota.
A witness allegedly saw Martinez hunched over in the rear seat of a vehicle, and when Martinez saw the witness, he quickly walked away.
Martinez claimed he saw the vehicle door open and was merely trying to close it for the owner.
Meanwhile, another vehicle was reported to have been ransacked and had wires pulled from under the dashboard, and when security personnel reviewed surveillance footage, they allegedly saw Martinez walking around the vehicle, then the dome and brake lights come on.
Martinez was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of tampering with, vandalizing or removing something from a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Feb. 16:
INCIDENT — After previously being permanently banned from the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, security personnel discovered Santa Maria resident Rommel Manalo Miranda on the property around 8:15 a.m.
Deputies determined misdemeanor arrest warrants for Miranda had been issued in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, so he was arrested and booked into County Jail.
INCIDENT — Just after noon, a Santa Ynez resident reported finding random pieces of mail scattered around an open field in front of her home in the 1100 block of Meadowvale Road.
Deputies planned to locate the owners of the mail to return it and see if they could provide any suspect information.
ARREST — Security officers called deputies to the Chumash Casino Resort just before 11 p.m. for a man who was intoxicated and was being removed from the property.
Jacob Rogers allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, rapid and slurred speech, an unsteady gait and was unable to stay focused or operate his cellphone to contact someone to give him a ride.
Deputies arrested Rogers on suspicion of being intoxicated in public, and during a subsequent search they allegedly found Xanax bars in a vitamin container, gabapentin in a pill bottle without a prescription and dried, apparently psychedelic mushrooms in a bag.
Rogers was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing a prescription drug without a prescription.
Thursday, Feb. 18:
INCIDENT — Just after 10 a.m., a resident of the 4900 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez reported that her garage alarm had gone off at about 3:12 a.m., but she thought it was a malfunction and did not investigate.
Then about 7 a.m., she went into the garage and found it had been rummaged through, although nothing was apparently missing, and the door was unlocked.
INCIDENT — Deputies patrolling the self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:20 p.m. came across two people sitting in a vehicle who appeared to have used drugs.
The two were searched, and deputies allegedly found approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine on the man and about 13 grams of meth and a meth pipe on the woman.
Both were given citations for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, and the woman also was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
ARREST — Deputies came across two people sitting in a vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort self-parking structure about 11:20 p.m. and found a felony warrant had been issued in Ventura County for the arrest of one of them, Evert Smith.
He was subsequently arrested and booked into County Jail.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a backpack belonging to the other man that contained methamphetamine, a meth pipe and other meth paraphernalia, and he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Friday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — Deputies found a 66-year-old registered sex offender from San Luis Obispo County and a woman from Lompoc parked to the rear of Albertsons in Buellton about 1:15 a.m.
The man allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of a stimulant, and during a search, a usable amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found in the man’s pocket and in the woman’s purse.
Deputies cited the man for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and both were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
ARREST — Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in mail theft in the 1500 to 1800 blocks of Viborg Road in Solvang about 6 a.m. spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car heading southbound on Alisal Road.
After stopping the vehicle, deputies allegedly found mail taken from those blocks of Viborg Road as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and used meth pipes.
Occupants Kelden Strawhun and Amber Escobedo were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said any other residents of the area who believe they are victims of mail theft should contact U.S. Postal Service inspector John Piatrowski at 202-689-5652.
INCIDENT — A Buellton resident reported about 9:45 a.m. that a man who had been living in his minivan around the city for the past month had been exposing himself while exercising in Valley Vineyard Park wearing only a pair of shorts.
A deputy explained the illegal camping laws to the man, who refused housing assistance but wanted to stay in Buellton, and he was advised he is subject to citations if caught staying overnight in his van.
INCIDENT — About 12:30 p.m., deputies received a report that someone had pried the lock off the door to the cart storage barn at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course on Highway 154 and stole a golf cart valued at $2,000.
Saturday, Feb. 20:
INCIDENT — A Santa Maria woman found sleeping in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just before 4 a.m. allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She refused to provide a urine sample, but a search of her vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 8 gramps of crystal methamphetamine in her wallet and a meth pipe in the trunk.
She was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 9:52 a.m., deputies went to Hotel Corque to assist security officers in removing a guest who became angry over having his temperature taken numerous times when he entered the facility and threw two shoe boxes at the staff, hitting the receptionist with one of them.
The receptionist filed a citizen’s arrest form for battery, and a report was forward to the District Attorney’s Office for filing charges. The man was escorted off the property and banned from returning.
INCIDENT — Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn in Buellton about 10:45 p.m., deputies found an Arizona man who was allegedly in possession of a methamphetamine pipe but apparently not under the influence of the drug.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and given directions to Arizona.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.
ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.
Sunday, Nov. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.
ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.
Saturday, Nov. 28
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Nov. 27
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 23
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.
Saturday, Nov. 21
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.
ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Friday, Nov. 20
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Thursday, Nov. 19
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 16
INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Sunday, Nov. 15
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:38 a.m., Geovane Perez-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Gabriel Balderas, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Flora Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Friday, Nov. 13:
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Nov. 9
INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, Nov. 8
INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Gernaldo Lopez, 31, was arrested in the 600 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and false imprisonment.
Saturday, Nov. 7
INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Cipriano Cervantes, 32, was arrested at the intersection of South Broadway and East Camino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
ARREST — At 5:03 a.m., Rosalba Alcantar, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, Nov. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, was arrested at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Michael Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Nov. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of East Forbes Places.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Monday, Nov. 2
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Curryer Street and West Richard Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Adelaido Ventura-Martinez, 25, was arrested in the area of Bradley Road just north of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Eric Wood, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:52 p.m., Sylvia Landin, 44, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury; witness intimidation; and brandishing a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Rafael Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and battery.
ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Fidel Lopez, 19, was arrested in the area of Brown and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; and hit-and-run, resulting in personal injury.
Sunday, Nov. 1
INCIDENT — At 4:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Sunset Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Lincoln Street and West Roschelle Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Cesar East Chavez Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 31
INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 30
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.
Thursday, Oct. 29
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Ballestral Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Alejandro Santiago, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 4:40 a.m., Jacob Pacheco, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received 20 reports of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:27 p.m., Richard Hernandez, 38, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 22
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Angelina Castellanos, 18, was arrested in the area of Creston and Vine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and first-degree burglary.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of South Russell Avenue and West Church Street.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:29 p.m., Elisa Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jorge Calderon Garcia, 22, was arrested in the 3900 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 1:11 a.m., Paul Chavez, 27, was arrested in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elder or dependent adult.
ARREST — Delfino Ventura, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Andre Quintanar, 34, was arrested in the 1400 block of Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Sunset Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Rosa Amado Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of hit and run, causing death or injury.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Aquilino Cuellar-Dominguez, 27, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Joe Andrew Silva, 49, was arrested near the area of Oakley and Alvin avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 15
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.
Sunday, Oct. 11
ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Jesus Morales, 19, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Vine and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Mosies Pindea, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of North Railroad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Juvenal Mora, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Orchard streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.
Thursday, Oct. 8
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Granada Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Tunnell and North Curryer streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ARREST — At 3:58 p.m., William Raymond Drake, 26, was arrested in the area of Bauer Avenue and Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury.
Monday, Oct. 5
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Joshua Ryan Akers, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the San Diego County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson charges and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Sunday, Dec. 27
INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.
ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Monday, Jan. 25
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.
ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of North X Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1;26 p.m., Jonathan Trejo, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of East Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of Berkeley Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of South J Street.
Monday, Jan. 4
INCIDENT — At 6:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Lemon Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Cody Seay, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of North Third Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide; assault with force, with possible great bodily injury; battery on a police officer; and a probation violation.
Sunday, Jan. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Birch Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of West Maple Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 2
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of South K Street.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jessica Saenz, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer and shoplifting.
Friday, Jan. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North First Street and resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Dec. 31
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of South J Street.
ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 54, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, personally inflicting great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Coleman Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 400 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of Newport Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of North Poppy Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South J Street and West Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:08 a.m., Danny Alvarez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Joel Sletten, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective court order.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West College Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 28
INCIDENT — A 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in San Luis Obispo.
Sunday, Dec. 27
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Savannah Valdez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of West Maple Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a warrant.
Saturday, Dec. 26
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, Dec. 25
INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.
Thursday, Dec. 24
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a DUI in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Poppy Street.
ARREST — At 5:46 p.m., Hal McDaniel, 35, was arrested near the intersection of North F Street and East Laurel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
Monday, Dec. 21
INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 900 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Dec. 19
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 8:28 p.m., Noah Dehavilland, 19, was arrested in the 3400 block of Via Dona and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Dec. 18
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East North Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Lauren Novembri, 45, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run, causing death or injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Elpidio Osuna, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Adam Hall, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South C Street and University Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, driving on a suspended license and probation violations.
Thursday, Dec. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Adrian Richey, 27, was arrested at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s station in Tampa, Florida, on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and warrants.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the intersection of North M Street and West College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:36 a.m., Samuel Mendoza, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and trespassing.
Monday, Dec. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 13
ARREST — At 5:32 a.m., Angel Aguirre, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Dec. 12
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South U Street and West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:37 a.m., Christopher West, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with additional force.
ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Carlos Guzman, 32, was arrested at Lompoc City Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and DUI.
Friday, Dec. 11
INCIDENT — At 5:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a call for a battery in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 10:34 a.m., Michael Stewart, 27, was arrested near the intersection of East Central Avenue and North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:39 a.m., Jesus Rodriguezchavez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to arson, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, attempting to commit a crime while on bail and illegally being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 2200 block of Gaviota Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Nicholas Davis, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Spokane, Washington, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to sending obscene material to a minor, distributing a private photo or recording of private intimate parts to cause distress, and invasion of privacy with a camcorder.
Saturday, Dec. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Hancock Drive.
ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Angel Fernandez, 32, was arrested at the Lompoc Police headquarters located in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:42 p.m., Paul Purter, 20, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting an officer with additional force and obstruction.
Friday, Dec. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.
Thursday, Dec. 3
INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement near the 100 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Ramon D. Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, domestic violence, battery against a police officer and probation violation.
Monday, Nov. 30
INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Nov. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
Saturday, Nov. 28
INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of Commerce Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
ARREST — At 5:44 p.m., Mehrnaz Raissi, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Sirius Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Friday, Nov. 27
INCIDENT — At 4:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 300 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1400 block of Calle Primera.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South O Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:16 a.m., Eugene Barker, 53, was arrested in the 1400 bock of Stubblefield Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of North First Street.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Sara Salcedo, 30, was arrested in the 7200 block of Bassano Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Monday, Nov. 23
ARREST — At 9:43 a.m., Jazmin Morenopaniagua, 25, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North G Street and East North Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Sunday, Nov. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 300 block alley of North J and K streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North D Street and East Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Hector Lara, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, grand theft, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and various previous charges.
Saturday, Nov. 21
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of North W Street.
Friday. Nov. 20
INCIDENT — At 9:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 am., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 900 block of East Bush Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Fabian Cortez, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and probation violations.
Thursday, Nov. 19
INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENET — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in Ventura.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Central and Floradale avenues.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Carlos Sandoval, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Central and Floradale avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Monday, Nov. 16
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Sunday, Nov. 15
INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Oak Avenue and North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
Saturday, Nov. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 13
INCIDENT — At 10:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in an unspecified location in Santa Maria.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North V Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North M Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 8
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:27 p.m., Guillermo Villa, 33, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Saturday, Nov. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Friday, Nov. 6
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Bryan James Getman, 30, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Highway 1 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim and rape by force or fear.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Barton Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Guava Avenue and North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 9:53 a.m., Dustin Parker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, violating a domestic violence protective order and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.
Monday, Nov. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
Sunday, Nov. 1
INCIDENT— At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area West Maple Avenue and North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Oct. 31
INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West North Avenue and North O Street.
ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Daylan James Isaacs, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery; assault with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance for sale; first-degree burglary; and committing a felony while using a firearm.
Friday, Oct. 30
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Desiree Lopez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; battery with serious bodily injury; false imprisonment; assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
Thursday, Oct. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of West Barton Avenue.
ARREST — At 6:32 p.m., Ruben Pacheco, 24, was arrested at Santa Barbara County Jail and booked into custody at the Lompoc Police Department's jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Thursday, Oct. 22
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
-------------------------------
ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Thursday, Jan. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Jan. 28
INCIDENT — At 4:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1500 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of harassing phone calls in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, which resulted in a citation.
ARREST — At 10:28 a.m., Jorge Zurita, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Kenneth McKinzie, 30, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury (non-firearm) and attempted murder.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 3:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North J Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:40 a.m., Nicole Wallace, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:47 a.m., Denise Gaxiola, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of West Hemlock Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 a.m., Jorge Gomezcardoza, 21, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Thursday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North G Street.
Friday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 15600 block of West Olive Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested in the 600 block alley of North Fifth and Sixth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
