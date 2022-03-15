The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, March 6:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for whoever entered an unlocked storage shed in the 3000 block of Farlea Road in Santa Ynez and stole miscellaneous brands of ammunition in various calibers, including 9mm hand loads.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chevron station in Buellton at 6 p.m. after Trevon Valcarcel allegedly took a Four Loko alcoholic beverage without paying.
Valcarcel was located but allegedly refused orders to stop and walked into a wooded creek area. He was subsequently located and arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and shoplifting.
Monday, March 7:
INCIDENT — Two individuals are being sought after they forced open the locked front door of a business in the 2900 block of Grand Avenue in Santa Ynez and stole about 19 cartons of cigarettes and an empty cash register at 2:50 a.m.
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a woman who stole $60 from an unsecured cash register at La Morena Market in Solvang at 1:15 p.m.
Surveillance footage from the market showed the thief was a blond-haired woman in her 30s wearing a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt with yellow lettering across the front and on the sleeves.
Tuesday, March 8:
ARREST — At 3:51 a.m., deputies were called to the security office of the Chumash Casino Resort, where casino investigators had detained Salvador Estrada, for whom one felony and two misdemeanor arrest warrants had been issued.
During a subsequent search, deputies allegedly found Estrada in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.
Estrada was arrested on the warrants and booked into Lompoc Jail.
Wednesday, March 9:
INCIDENT — A woman living in the 2900 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez reported at 2:30 p.m. that someone had stolen checks from her mail, washed them and then made fraudulent deposits.
The perpetrator also used information from her checks to conduct other fraudulent transactions.
The total loss was estimated at $10,510.
ARREST — It took about three hours to book a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after she was arrested following a two-vehicle traffic collision at 6:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.
Deputies said driver Christine Theberge exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Theberge was arrested and requested a blood test to determine blood alcohol content, but while en route to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital revoked her request.
Deputies had to request a warrant for the blood draw, which took about an hour to fulfill, and then an AMR medical team had to respond from Santa Maria to draw Theberge’s blood.
She was finally booked at Santa Barbara County Main Jail.
Thursday, March 10:
INCIDENT — A resident of the 2900 block of Quail Valley Road in Santa Ynez reported at 9:10 a.m. he was a victim of identity theft.
He told deputies someone had used his Social Security number in an attempt to open lines of credit with multiple banks and online lenders.
ARREST — Deputies were originally called to the area of the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez at 11:51 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance and found the alleged victim was by then in the Santa Barbara area and the suspect’s location was unknown.
Goleta deputies contacted the alleged victim, determined suspect Christopher Walton-Stevens had allegedly committed felony battery and relayed his location back to Central Division deputies, who located him with some of his Oxnard associates.
During contact with Walton-Stevens, deputies allegedly found a loaded firearm and narcotics for sale, so he was arrested on suspicion of felony battery, possessing a loaded gun and possessing narcotics for sale.
Saturday, March 12:
ARREST — After a vehicle struck a fence in the 1600 block of Fredensborg Road and left the scene at 1:50 p.m., deputies located the vehicle and driver Bonnie Wilkinson, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The property owner signed a citizen’s arrest form, Wilkinson submitted to a blood test, and she was subsequently booked into County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run driving.