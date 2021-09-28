The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Sept. 12:
INCIDENT — A white 2014 Dodge Challenger was reported stolen from the Coast Auto Sales lot in Buellton around 9:44 a.m., about half an hour after it was discovered missing.
Keys to the vehicle were stolen from it about 5:30 p.m. the previous day, when two Hispanic men associated with a black SUV with chrome rims were looking at vehicles on the lot. The Challenger was last seen at about 10 p.m.
ARREST — A man who allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and kidnapped her in Santa Maria was arrested by deputies around 10 p.m. on Foxen Canyon Road after being directed there by Santa Maria Police Department based on a cellphone “ping.”
Police asked other agencies to be on the lookout for Edgar Murillo after he allegedly struck his former girlfriend and pushed her into his 1993 Honda Civic around 2 p.m. on West Morrison Avenue and fled the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers told deputies Murillo had a criminal history of assaults and false imprisonment and asked them just after 7 p.m. to check the area of Figueroa Mountain Road and Acampo Road in Los Olivos.
Upon arriving in that area, deputies were advised a cellphone ping with a radius of 3,000 meters showed the vehicle moving in a southerly direction, possibly along Highway 154, and some units were dispatched to check the highway while others searched the areas around Figueroa Mountain, Acampo and Foxen Canyon roads.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria police provided an updated cellphone ping with an accuracy within 3 meters that placed the vehicle on Foxen Canyon Road between Zaca Station Road and Highway 154, where about 2 minutes later a deputy located the Honda parked on the shoulder.
Both occupants were held at gunpoint, with the man ordered to hold his hands out the window while the woman exited the vehicle. She told deputies she had been taken against her will but didn’t know whether Murillo was armed.
Murillo was ordered out of the vehicle and was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping.
Santa Maria Police Department dispatched two detectives and a patrol unit to take Murillo and the woman back to the city, and the vehicle was later retrieved by a member of Murillo’s family.
INCIDENT — After being called to the 800 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez for a domestic disturbance just after 11 p.m., deputies discovered a $10,000 arrest warrant had been issued for one of those involved.
He was cited on the warrant for failure to appear in court and was released at the scene.
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to a business in the 400 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang just after 9 a.m. for a reported burglary.
Sometime between then and 6 p.m. the day before, the perpetrators used a cinder block to break the glass in the door of the business and, using items of clothing to prevent leaving fingerprints, made off with several items of collectible sports memorabilia valued between $800 and $2,000.
The store had no surveillance cameras and no alarm.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
INCIDENT — After stopping a gray Nissan Altima for expired registration about 12:30 p.m. near Alamo Pintado and Viborg roads in Solvang, deputies discovered a misdemeanor arrest warrant for public intoxication had been issued by Santa Barbara County and a nonextraditable misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued by San Luis Obispo County for the driver.
He was cited for the warrants and for suspicion of having open containers in the vehicle, no registration, no insurance and excessively tinted windows and was released. The vehicle was impounded.
ARREST — Two citizens separately informed deputies that Kyle Donathan and his girlfriend were living in a room at Country Lane Motel in Buellton, which was confirmed by the front desk operator.
About 3:30 p.m., deputies served Donathan with four felony arrest warrants for failure to appear in court, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, grand theft, violating probation, being a felon convicted of assault in possession of a tear gas weapon and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Several items of suspected stolen property were recovered at the scene, including a Rad Power Plus E-bike, sports trading cards, jewelry, watches and collectible coins.
Deputies also recommended the District Attorney’s Office file charges of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Friday, Sept. 17:
ARREST — About 10:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 400 block of Fifth Street in Solvang for a man allegedly using drugs and refusing to leave, and while en route they were informed by dispatch that a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest.
When deputies contacted Andres Rodriguez in his living room, he allegedly attempted to discard a small bag of suspected methamphetamine from his pocket.
Rodriguez was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted two women and a man sleeping in a gray Saturn Vue in the park-and-ride lot on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez about 8 a.m. and allegedly spotted an open half-gallon container of liquor and then a container of suspected methamphetamine, both in plain view.
The woman who was driving was found to be on informal probation with full search terms in San Luis Obispo County for receiving stolen property, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up a dirk at her feet under the seat as well as several driver’s licenses and other pieces of personal identification belonging to other people.
The other two passengers were allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies cited the driver for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and having an open container of cannabis in the vehicle.
A recommendation was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to file charges for possession of a dirk or dagger, and an investigation was planned into possible mail theft.
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle for not having a license plate light at Highway 246 and Water Mill Lane in Santa Ynez about 11:40 p.m. and found the driver had an expired license.
A consent search allegedly yielded narcotics paraphernalia, so she was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
ARREST — Responding to a report of a convertible Ford Mustang parked in the middle of the 600 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, deputies found the car parked as indicated but with the engine running, the transmission in drive and the unconscious driver with his foot on the brake pedal.
When deputies asked driver Jason Damaso to put the vehicle in park and turn off the engine, he allegedly seemed lethargic, and after deputies asked him to step out of the car, he was patted down because he allegedly had a knife in his pocket.
A methamphetamine pipe was also allegedly discovered during the pat-down search, which gave deputies probable cause to fully search his pockets.
At that point, Damaso allegedly resisted deputies and tried to pull away, but he was handcuffed and searched, which allegedly revealed about 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
Damaso was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and public drug intoxication and was booked into County Jail.
A subsequent search of his vehicle also allegedly turned up three 30-round high-capacity magazines for AR15/M16 rifles, which were seized and booked into evidence.
