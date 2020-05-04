Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Friday, April 24:

INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for two men who are suspected of assaulting and robbing another man at knife-point near the Highway 1 junction with Highway 101 south of Buellton about 12:30 a.m.

Deputies called to the location to assist the California Highway Patrol found the victim with a severe laceration to his lip and ripped clothing covered with his blood.

The victim said he had been sleeping at the side of the road when two men attacked him.

He was able to fight them off until one man pulled out a knife and demanded keys and wallet from the victim, who refused but gave them a $10 bill.

When the victim told the two men he had called 911, they took his power inverter and reading glasses and fled toward Lompoc after slashing one of his tires.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and driving an older-model pickup.