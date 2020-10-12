You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Monday, Sept. 28:

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a 33-year-old Santa Maria resident about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of McMurray Road in Buellton after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and found he did not have a driver’s license.

He was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign, advised he could not drive and released at the scene.

Tuesday, Sept. 29:

INCIDENT — After stopping a vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:30 a.m., deputies discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for the 40-year-old Santa Margarita man in the front passenger seat.

They also allegedly found 27.9 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin in the man’s backpack, so he was cited for the warrant and on suspicion of two counts of possessing a controlled substance. All of the car’s occupants were also banned from the casino.

ARREST — A report of shoplifting in progress about 8:30 a.m. brought deputies to El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez, where they found 57-year-old Wayde Parker of Santa Barbara allegedly in possession of stolen items, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

Stolen items also were allegedly found in the vehicle of the 54-year-old Santa Barbara woman Parker was with in violation of a served criminal protective order, and deputies discovered two warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Parker was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating a criminal protective order as well as the two warrants.

Both Parker and his companion were admonished to not return to El Rancho Market.

Wednesday, Sept. 30:

ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having a light out just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, they found it was occupied by 34-year-old Santa Maria resident Salvador Maceda and a 28-year-old woman he was prevented from contacting by a domestic violence restraining order.

Maceda was arrested on suspicion of violating a criminal protective order and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for booking.

Thursday, Oct. 1:

INCIDENT — About 12:30 a.m., security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort detained a 36-year-old Oxnard woman as a suspect in a credit card fraud and for trespassing after she had previously been banned from the property.

The woman told deputies she was not under the influence of methamphetamine and that a meth pipe found in her purse did not belong to her, but a drug use evaluation and urine sample allegedly showed she was under the influence.

She was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.

ARREST — Deputies allegedly saw Rafael Lazaro, 29, of Bakersfield, and Gabriel Perez, 34, of Oxnard, smoking heroin in their vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino Resort just after 2 a.m.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up unspecified quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, various narcotics paraphernalia, several metal cutting tools and shaved keys, which are commonly used for burglary.

Lazaro and Perez were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia and possessing burglary tools.

INCIDENT — A man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics was contacted near the Solvang Market in the 400 block of Fifth Street about 4 p.m. by deputies who found he was on post-release community supervision in San Luis Obispo County.

A probation search found he was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and a knife in violation of his probation terms.

Deputies contacted the man’s probation officer, who asked that he be issued a citation and released, which would allow him to keep his ankle monitor and his probation officer could take him into custody when he returned to work Monday.

Friday, Oct. 2:

INCIDENT — A 53-year-old Oxnard resident was stopped for a traffic violation just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.

ARREST — About 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a Simi Valley resident was using GPS to track his stolen car to Hadsten House Inn in the 1400 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.

The victim subsequently tracked the vehicle to the Quick and Clean Car Wash on West Highway 246 in Buellton, where deputies located the car and arrested Brandon Harman, of Oxnard, on suspicion of grand theft, auto.

Harman allegedly had a key to a room at Hadsten House, where deputies contacted three additional people. Later a fourth potential suspect was identified when he left a backpack at the Solvang Inn that contained a key to the same Hadsten House room along with 5 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded hypodermic syringe and drug paraphernalia.

About 2:30 p.m., a pressure washer was reported stolen but was found inside the stolen vehicle. Deputies coordinated with the victim to return the unit.

INCIDENT — A 60-year-old San Luis Obispo resident reported she left her wallet near the soda and ice machine at the Mobil station on Highway 246 in Buellton around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 but didn’t notice it was missing until she got home.

Attempts to contact the Mobil station were unsuccessful.

INCIDENT — A 24-year-old Lompoc woman reported a credit card her parents gave her for emergencies had been used to make a $1,500 purchase Sept. 28 at Home Depot.

The woman said she believes the card, which she kept in the center console of her parents’ 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stolen from the locked vehicle Sept. 26 when it was parked at the trailhead to the Gaviota Wind Caves.

She said the wiring for the horn and vehicle’s alarm system had also been pulled out.

Numerous thefts from vehicles parked at trailheads have been reported throughout Santa Barbara County over the last two to three years, and deputies advise hikers to not leave any valuables in their parked cars.

ARREST — Deputies contacted two people in a vehicle parked near the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 who showed symptoms of being under the influence of controlled substances.

Deputies recognized Alireza Badinfekr, 47, of Encino, as someone who was allegedly found in possession of heroin and methamphetamine Aug. 30 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

A search of Badinfekr allegedly revealed a small baggie of suspected heroin, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a variety of narcotics and paraphernalia.

While deputies were investigating, another vehicle with three people drove past, and Badinfekr’s companion, Peyman Farsi, 51, also of Encino, told deputies the people in that car were acquaintances and owned the drugs and paraphernalia deputies had found.

The second vehicle was stopped, and occupants Reza Nik, 49, Kamran Hariri, 39, and Amir Monfaredsalimi, 58, were allegedly found in possession of various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

All five were arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and representatives of the Chumash Casino Resort went to the scene and advised all five they were banned from returning to the premises.

The Sheriff’s Office sent a van to the Solvang substation to transport the arrestees to County Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 3:

ARREST — While patrolling the Santa Ynez area shortly before 1 a.m., deputies spotted a green Chevrolet Blazer parked in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and made contact with the two occupants, who said they had just left the Chumash Casino Resort.

The passenger identified himself as Robert Mendoza of Santa Maria, and deputies learned that was one of several aliases listed on a felony arrest warrant for Jose Meza, and the driver confirmed the man’s identity.

When Meza was removed from the front passenger seat, deputies allegedly found a bag with about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine next to the seat.

The driver also allegedly admitted he had meth on his person, and during a search, deputies located meth and a meth pipe. He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also knew Meza was a person of interest in an armed robbery in Santa Maria, where the Police Department did not have a warrant for his arrest but said, if possible, someone would be sent to County Jail to interrogate Meza.

While Meza was being transported to jail, he became unresponsive. The deputy transporting him called for an ambulance to respond Code 3, then pulled over and, believing Meza was suffering from an opiate overdose, administered Narcan.

Meza was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for a possible overdose.

INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for two people who were spotted stealing mail from a mailbox in the 1400 block of Kronborg Drive in Solvang about 9:10 a.m.

A resident said he saw a dark gray BMW X3, with a modified exhaust, tinted back windows and a possible partial license plate number 5XV, drive up to his neighbor’s mailbox, where the front passenger reached out the window and stole the mail.

They then tried to steal the witness’s mail, but the mailbox was empty.

The passenger is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, of medium height with a slender build and short dark-brown hair. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt and a yellow mask.

