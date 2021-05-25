The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, May 9:

INCIDENT — Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, thieves cut the brackets on seven connex boxes businesses use for storage on the lower Buellflat Rock Co. site at 1214 Mission Drive in Solvang and stole power tools from Coast Plumbing.

Connex boxes belonging to Hanly Construction and Inner Nature were among those broken into, but Hanly owners said nothing appeared to have been taken.

However, the owner of Inner Nature later reported the thieves took keys to two of her work vehicles and stole the vehicles — a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup and a white 2020 Chevrolet Express Van.

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle for having a light out about 11:35 p.m. at First Street and Copenhagen Drive in Solvang and allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view.

A subsequent search allegedly turned up approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of heroin in the driver’s purse, a small digital scale with residue of both heroin and methamphetamine in the glove compartment and two separate “pay/owe” sheets in some of her bags.

The driver’s boyfriend and passenger, who was allegedly found in possession of various burnt foils, a burnt spoon with heroin residue and a hypodermic syringe loaded with an undisclosed substance, claimed all the items found were his.

The report on the incident from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate whether either or both of the two Ventura residents were arrested or cited and released.

Monday, May 10:

ARREST — Following a traffic enforcement stop about 11:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Drive, deputies discovered five misdemeanor arrest warrants had been issued for one of the vehicle’s occupants, Benjamin Peavy.

Deputies allegedly found Peavy in possession of two hypodermic needles loaded with heroin, a methamphetamine pipe and two pills suspected of being MDMA.

A woman who was with him was allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic syringe containing heroin residue, a used meth pipe and 3 gramps of crystal methamphetamine.

Peavy was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrants and suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, while the woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and was released.

Tuesday, May 11:

INCIDENT — About 12:20 a.m., a man received a Ring doorbell notification showing someone trying to break into the Signal Sk8 Shop in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.

The would-be burglar fled the location on foot but could not be located by deputies.

INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 2:05 a.m. at Sanja Cota Avenue and Edison Street in Santa Ynez for having illegally tinted windows, deputies allegedly found the driver in possession of methamphetamine and a suspended driver’s license.

The man was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, and his vehicle was towed away.

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle about 10:50 a.m. in the 300 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton for not having a license plate and found the driver aware that his license had been suspended and he was only allowed to drive a vehicle with an interlock device.

His license had been suspended for driving under the influence. He was also driving a vehicle that didn't have an interlock device. He was cited for suspicion of both violations and was released at the scene.

Wednesday, May 12:

ARREST — A man left his cellphone in a friend’s car and reported it was removed by Victor Cruze about 1:30 a.m.

The man tracked his phone to near Cruze’s vehicle around Eucalyptus Drive and Roskilde Road in Solvang, but when confronted, Cruze allegedly became aggressive, lunged at the man and chased him around the car.

When deputies arrived and confronted Cruz, he allegedly became aggressive and confrontational and resisted being placed into handcuffs.

However, he was ultimately arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of larceny and resisting arrest.

Saturday, May 15:

INCIDENT — When a deputy stopped a vehicle for equipment violations about 1:26 a.m. at Alisal Road and Mission Drive in Solvang, he found three women who had just left the Chumash Casino Resort and were headed home to Lompoc.

The driver was allegedly unlicensed and in possession of heroin, and arrest warrants had been issued for a passenger, who was allegedly also in possession of methamphetamine.

Citations were issued for the warrants and suspicion of possessing controlled substances, and the car's occupants were released.

ARREST — The manager of the Albertsons market in Buellton summoned deputies about 9:55 p.m. because a man was in the store whom the manager had personally seen stealing items in the past and had been asked not to return.

Deputies arrived and the manager pointed out James Harris Jr., who was still in the store and pushing a shopping cart and carrying a duffel bag, and said he wanted to pursue criminal prosecution of Harris for trespassing.

Harris opened the duffel bag and allegedly dumped out about $250 worth of items that had not been paid for. He also allegedly admitted he knew he was not welcome in the store because of his previous thefts.

Deputies arrested Harris on suspicion of trespassing and attempted shoplifting.

Sunday, May 16:

ARREST — About 1:07 a.m., deputies came across Venice resident Jacqueline Karis in the 500 block of McMurray Road in Buellton and found she was allegedly intoxicated to the point she was unable to care for the safety of herself or others.

She was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

