Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Jan. 11:
INCIDENT — About 7 a.m., multiple items were reported stolen from Vista Del Mar School near Gaviota sometime Sunday night.
Thieves broke into a garage and removed irrigation equipment, took hand tools from a parked work truck and stole a Big Tex flatbed trailer.
INCIDENT — Just before 3 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Meadow View Drive in Buellton reported that around midnight on Jan. 6, a man walked onto her property and appeared to prowl around for about three minutes, walking up to the front door and making eye contact with the resident through a side window before turning and walking away.
The man was described as African American in appearance, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a hooded sweater.
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a woman driving a black two-door Honda who stole an Amazon package from the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of Tims Road in Santa Ynez about 4:25 p.m. and was captured on video by a neighbor.
Tuesday, Jan. 12:
INCIDENT — A Buellton resident reported that on Jan. 7, someone stole the bicycle he had left outside Tractor Supply on Highway 246. The bike was valued at $650.
INCIDENT — After deputies spotted a black Lexus parked in front of the locked gate to a cattle ranch property across Highway 246 from Santa Ynez Airport, they saw a man and woman walking into the field.
When contacted, they allegedly admitted they did not have permission to enter the field and were not aware it contained dangerous bulls. However, the woman allegedly admitted to having drug paraphernalia in her car, and the man allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine
A subsequent search allegedly turned up paraphernalia, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a butterfly knife. The two were cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance and were released at the scene.
ARREST — Deputies were called to a hotel in the 1500 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang about 1:15 p.m. for a woman who refused to leave and whom the hotel staff could not awaken.
When they contacted the woman, they found she did not have a medical emergency but that a $25,000 warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was subsequently taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — When a driver was stopped about 1:20 p.m. on Avenue of Flags in Buellton for having a nonoperating taillight, he opened the door of the vehicle and revealed burned foil squares that he allegedly admitted were used for smoking narcotics.
Deputies found he was on probation for robbery, and when deputies searched his vehicle they allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe in the back seat.
He was cited for suspicion of having an inoperative taillight and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released at the scene.
INCIDENT — An Islay Events representative reported that sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 someone stole several lights secured with heavy aircraft cable from Solvang Park at Mission Drive and First Street.
The loss was valued at $950.
INCIDENT — A resident reported that around 4:40 p.m., a man stole two packages from a porch in the 1300 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, and the theft was captured on a video surveillance camera.
Wednesday, Jan. 13:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 2000 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez reported about 5:15 p.m. that someone had called her claiming to be from PayPal and she had purchased $450 worth of Google Play cards for the person on the phone.
She later realized it was a scam and changed the passwords.
INCIDENT — After deputies pulled over a couple in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez about 9:35 p.m. because their car crossed the double yellow center lines, a knife was spotted in plain view inside the vehicle.
Deputies also discovered the man was on probation, and a subsequent search turned up a small bag of methamphetamine in the center console and several meth pipes in the vehicle.
The driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, and his passenger was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia.
INCIDENT — A Buellton resident reported she was loading her work van in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang following the farmers market and lost her tokens and card readers.
The loss was valued at about $800.
Thursday, Jan. 14:
ARREST — A man was stopped near Highway 246 and Avenue of Flags in Buellton for having something blocking the view from inside his silver Mecedes-Benz, and deputies discovered a no-bail warrant had been issued for his arrest in San Luis Obispo County.
Although the warrant specified he would be extradited, San Luis Obispo County officials advised deputies to issue him a citation and release him.
Friday, Jan. 15:
INCIDENT — Deputies responded to the 200 block of Valley Dairy Road about 9:40 p.m. for a reported theft of bicycles in progress.
Before they arrived, the thief who took the bikes from a porch spotted the resident approaching and threw one of the bicycles in the bushes before fleeing westbound on Highway 246.
Deputies were unable to locate the man before he reached Lompoc. The value of the stolen bicycle was placed at $200.
ARREST — When a woman was disturbing other guests at the Landsby Hotel in Solvang, deputies were called about 11:25 p.m. to remove her.
Deputies arrived to find Brie Thiele allegedly had dilated pupils that were unresponsive to light and experiencing rapid mood swings, with an attention span that was easily diverted and required redirection to keep her focused on one subject.
Thiele was subsequently arrested for suspicion of being publicly under the influence of drugs and creating a disturbance.
Saturday, Jan. 16:
ARREST — A resident of the 700 block of Ballard Canyon Road in Buellton reported seeing a woman in a white BMW with no license plates stealing mail from his neighbor’s mailbox about 8:15 a.m.
A sheriff’s sergeant contacted the victim on Croft Lane and discovered a check had been stolen from the mailbox, so a law enforcement advisory to be on the lookout for the vehicle was broadcast.
A deputy spotted the BMW westbound on Highway 246, stopped the vehicle and subsequently discovered driver Julianne Griffin was on probation for forgery.
After the witness identified Griffin as the suspect, she allegedly admitted stealing the mail but said she threw it out the window before being stopped. She also allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine in the car.
Griffin was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of mail theft and possessing a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 6:15 p.m., deputies contacted a man sitting inside his truck parked in a dirt lot near the Santa Ynez River bridge on South Alisal Road in Solvang and spotted an unsecured rifle in the truck bed.
The man gave his consent to search the rifle, and deputies allegedly found a .22-caliber round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine tube.
The man was cited for suspicion of possessing a loaded weapon and released, but the rifle was seized as evidence.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.