Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Jan. 3:
INCIDENT — When deputies contacted a Santa Maria couple sitting in a parked car at Santa Ynez Park about 11:50 a.m., they found the man was on post-release community supervision for evading police.
During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found the woman in possession of 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two used meth pipes. She was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released at the scene.
Monday, Jan. 4:
ARREST — After deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop just before midnight on Highway 246 at Hill Haven Road in Solvang, a records check revealed a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued in Santa Barbara County for driver Rene Mendoza Garcia for driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence and violating probation.
Garcia was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Tuesday, Jan. 5:
ARREST — Deputies allegedly saw Bulmaro Carranza shove a security officer who was escorting him out of the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 10:50 p.m. and subsequently determined he was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself or others.
He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in the casino parking structure and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — When deputies spotted a vehicle with false registration tags in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, they were able to see what appeared to be a handgun under the driver’s seat as well as other weapons inside, and they asked casino undercover officers to inform them when the vehicle left.
Deputies were called back after two people were seen allegedly using illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, but before they arrived were advised the vehicle was leaving the parking structure.
The vehicle was spotted in the nearby Chumash gas station, and when the driver got out he was allegedly wearing a large pocket knife on his belt, which deputies confiscated.
During a pat-down search for additional weapons, deputies allegedly found the man had fentanyl in the coin pocket of his pants, which also held a straw.
The woman in the passenger seat was removed from the vehicle and allegedly found to have fentanyl and burned tin foil in her purse, and burned tin foil as well as two used glass amphetamine pipes were allegedly found in the vehicle.
Deputies also found a man’s driver’s license that did not belong to the driver, who told them he found it two days earlier in a Santa Maria parking lot but did not turn it in to law enforcement, send it to the DMV or mail it back to its owner because his own had been damaged.
The couple were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing false identification and were released at the scene.
Thursday, Jan. 7:
INCIDENT — A wallet belonging to a 34-year-old Buellton resident was turned in after it was found at River View Park. Deputies were unable to contact the owner to return it, so it was booked into the property room for safekeeping.
ARREST — Surveillance cameras captured images of a bag allegedly containing methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and a meth pipe falling out of a man’s pocket while he was gambling at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 4:40 p.m.
The bag was picked up by another guest and turned in to casino security officers, who summoned deputies. When they confronted Henry Johnson on the casino floor, he was allegedly in possession of more than 100 Xanax tablets.
Conducting a probable-cause search of his vehicle in the parking structure, deputies allegedly found numerous scales, hypodermic syringes and a sheet listing amounts owed and paid.
Johnson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale and was booked into County Jail while his vehicle was impounded.
Friday, Jan. 8:
ARREST — A deputy who stopped a vehicle for speeding about 12:48 a.m. near Edison and Olive streets in Santa Ynez discovered driver Joe De La Fuente of Tipton was on post-release community supervision and a felony warrant had been issued in Tulare County for his arrest on probation violation.
He was arrested on the warrant and a search of his person allegedly turned up $2,300 in cash.
In a search of his vehicle, deputies allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun, 152 grams of heroin and 20 grams of cocaine concealed in the center console under the dashboard and a 1-pound package of methamphetamine concealed in the subwoofer in the trunk.
Hidden inside the rear passenger seat, they also allegedly found 80 counterfeit bills in various stages of being turned into $100 bills.
De La Fuente was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, forgery of currency, possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale and was booked into County Jail.
His vehicle was impounded and a report was forwarded to the Special Investigations Bureau.
Saturday, Jan. 9:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a man in connection with a theft in Solvang and check fraud committed in Buellton.
Deputies were summoned by a resident of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 3:30 p.m. after she was contacted by El Rancho Deals market in Buellton to inform her that a check cashed there was drawn on an old Rabobank account that was no longer valid.
The woman told deputies her brother-in-law had stolen checks from her home, made out one to himself and then cashed it at the market.
ARREST — About 10:45 p.m., deputies spotted a black Cadillac STS leaving the Chumash Casino Resort in a reckless manner, and the vehicle was subsequently located and stopped on northbound Highway 101.
The driver, Eriberto Dealba got out and allegedly began doing push-ups immediately and exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was arrested and allegedly damaged the partition in the patrol car while being transported to County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and vandalism.
INCIDENT — A resident of Stadium Place in Santa Ynez told deputies about 11:15 p.m. that he was cleaning his Glock 30 handgun when it accidentally discharged and shot him in his left knee.
Deputies said they found the single spent shell casing.
The man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, while his wife took possession of the handgun and told deputies she would store it securely.
Sunday, Jan. 10:
ARREST — Deputies were called in about 2:30 a.m. to help the California Highway Patrol stop a vehicle following a pursuit that began on Highway 101 at Storke Road in Goleta.
CHP officers deployed a spike strip to deflate the vehicles tires at Santa Rosa Road in Buellton and subsequently brought the pursuit to a halt using a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, maneuver at the junction with Highway 246 near Los Olivos.
The driver and three passengers were taken into custody without further incident.
