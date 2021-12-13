The estate of an inmate who was infected with COVID-19 at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex is suing the prison, accusing officials of cruel and unusual punishment after he died from the disease, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles court.

Mohamed Yusuf, 37, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on May 7, 2020, and died on May 25, 2020. A federal amended complaint filed Nov. 15 accuses prison staff of "letting [Yusuf] die from the disease."

The lawsuit lists several individuals as defendants, including medical doctors Jaspal Dahliwal and William Watson, nurse practitioner Galyna Michenko and chaplain Michael Roberts.

Additionally, Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, Federal Correctional Institution Warden Patricia Bradley and 20 unidentified Department of Justice employees were named in the lawsuit. Bureau of Prisons officials did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Yusuf's estate is seeking compensatory, special and punive damages, along with attorney's fees and a jury trial.

8 Lompoc prison staff members, 1 inmate infected with COVID-19 Eight staff members and one inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was initially filed on April 29 by Shelly McConnell, who was named by Yusuf's surviving spouse to represent the estate. The case was nearly dismissed because the named defendants were not properly notified until Nov. 15, when the judge allowed the case to proceed, according to records.

Yusuf was a Swedish citizen extradited to the U.S. from Djibouti in June 2012 to face a charge of providing material aid to Al-Shabaab stemming from his participation in the Somali Civil War. He was convicted in 2015 and had about a year left in prison when he died, according to records.

Prison staff refused to hospitalize Yusuf even though he was weak and short of breath, the lawsuit claims.

"I guess you won't be eating if you can't make it up the stairs to get your food," a guard, identified as FNU Wrinkovich, said to Yusuf on one occasion, according to the lawsuit.

Even after Yusuf allegedly told a staffer that there was "something very wrong with his breathing" less than a week before he died, he wasn't hospitalized and instead was given an inhaler.

In addition, the lawsuit claims Yusuf was denied access to a makeshift medical emergency tent set up to treat coronavirus patients and sent back to his dorm. There was a "lengthy delay" in providing treatment to Yusuf before he died, the lawsuit claims.

"[Inmates] called loudly to correctional staff in efforts to secure [Yusuf] help," according to the lawsuit, adding that staff called Yusuf a "faker" and a "wimp."

After he lost consciousness, paramedics allegedly refused to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and no oxygen was brought to the scene, the lawsuit claims.

Defendants are required to respond to the lawsuit by Feb. 7, records show.