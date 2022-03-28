A Lompoc man agreed to plead guilty to a drug trafficking charge last week in connection to a series of transactions in which he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in 2021, Los Angeles federal court records show.

Eric Catalan on March 21 pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine following multiple drug sales to an undercover informant working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives between January, February and June 2021, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Catalan was arrested on June 10, 2021, and indicted by a grand jury on June 22, 2021.

Catalan faces the possibility of life in federal prison, or a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years, followed by five years of supervised release. Catalan is scheduled to plead guilty at 10 a.m. April 11 before Judge George Wu at the Los Angeles federal court, 350 W. 1st St.

In addition, records show that Oscar Bello Torres, Catalan's co-defendant and supplier who was identified as a member of the Krazies, a Santa Barbara criminal street gang, was arrested on June 10, 2021. He agreed to plead guilty to the same charge in a March 14 agreement, records show.

The investigation into Catalan and Torres began on Jan. 4, 2021, when the informant contacted "C.S." — an unidentified individual who was the target of a drug investigation and who provided the informant Catalan's Snapchat profile information along with "3200," which referenced the price for a pound of methamphetamine — according to an affidavit filed by ATF Special Agent Christopher Stantzos.

Through a series of recorded communications, Stantzos said the informant met Catalan at his Q Street residence in Lompoc, where he purchased 85 grams of methamphetamine for $900 on Jan. 13, 2021.

Ultimately, the correspondence led to Catalan introducing the informant to Torres at a residence in the 1000 block of East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara, where on Feb. 10 the informant purchased methamphetamine weighing 449.8 grams, although a Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory test later concluded the drugs weighed 408 grams, according to the affidavit.

At one point in the investigation, Catalan offered two AR-15 rifles with "drum clips" for $3,000, after the informant asked, but records show the deal never went through.

Several more interactions occurred between the informant and Torres over the following weeks, including Torres providing a code to use Signal, an encrypted messaging app, and using the moniker "Karo Quintero" to arrange a narcotics transaction on March 2.

The informant was equipped with a GPS device on their vehicle, which led investigators to Torres' "trap pad" located at a mobile home park in 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street, where they got into a vehicle and conducted the transaction, records show.

During the March 2 transaction, records show Torres said he was a "hot f--king item right now" and was being cautious because he was a "two-striker," referring to California's three strikes law. Stantzos added the informant discussed assembling a robbery crew, with Torres asking if he could bring his "own equipment."

Throughout the investigation, ATF agents and Santa Barbara sheriff's detectives surveilled Torres in various ways, including following him, the installation of a pole camera that monitored his Punta Gorda residence from March 16 to April 13, 2021, and a GPS tracking device installed on his vehicle following warrants approved by U.S. magistrate judges Louise LaMothe and Alka Sagar on March 26, 2021, and May 5, 2021, respectively.