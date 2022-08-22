A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies and two misdemeanors and allegedly confiscated three “ghost guns” in the process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
At the time of his arrest, Gaitan was already on felony probation for illegal gun possession and participation in a criminal street gang, Zick said.
An Isla Vista man was holding a party in his residence Aug. 14 when a man showed up and, when asked to leave, allegedly assaulted the resident and brandished and criminally threatened him with a handgun before fleeing the home.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect; however, through follow-up investigation they identified Gaitan as the suspect, Zick said.
Then about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies were on Del Playa Drive when they saw Gaitan driving his car.
Deputies followed Gaitan, and a high-risk stop was conducted on Storke Road at Hollister Avenue in Goleta.
Two 15-year-old boys were found riding with Gaitan, with one allegedly carrying a concealed, loaded “ghost gun” and the other allegedly carrying two loaded “ghost guns” — firearms assembled by individuals using separate components and lacking serial numbers.
Deputies determined Gaitan had given his gun to one of the juveniles to avoid being caught in possession of the loaded firearm, Zick said.
The juveniles, whose hometowns were not revealed, were issued citations for suspicion of weapons possession violations and released to their parents.
Gaitan was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, assault with a deadly weapon–firearm, brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats, child endangerment and possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm, which are all felonies.
He was also booked on suspicion of possessing an unserialized firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors.
Gaitan was being held in lieu of an enhanced bail of $250,000, Zick said.