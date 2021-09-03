A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of gun and drug charges Tuesday after a replica handgun was displayed at a Buellton McDonald’s, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Solvang and Buellton areas responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a male, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Palacios, armed with a handgun inside the restaurant located in the 300 block of McMurray Road, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

As deputies responded to the scene, they were updated that Palacios left McDonald’s and allegedly tried to sell narcotics to a person in a nearby vehicle. During the interaction, Palacios lifted his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a black handgun.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies located Palacios and took him into custody.

Police discovered approximately 1.5 grams of fentanyl, narcotics paraphernalia and a “Glock-style” replica firearm in his waistband, according to Zick.

Palacios was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was booked into Lompoc Jail, where he was cited and released, according to Zick.