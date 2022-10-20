A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Because he is a minor, his name is not being released.
Magallon said the juvenile was arrested in connection with the death of Maurilio Delacruz, who was shot and killed Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of North H Street.
Lompoc police detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. at a residence in Lompoc on March 30 on suspicion of murder for Delacruz’s death.