Lompoc Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a burglary at the Five Below store whose image was captured on a security camera.
Sgt. Scott Morgan said four men entered Five Below in the 600 block of North H Street during business hours, although he didn’t say what day, and two acted as lookouts while two gained access to the secured back office.
The two in the back office attempted to steal two safes, but they were unable to move or open them, although they took several photos of the safes, Morgan said.
When they were confronted by employees, they fled the business, but not before one of them looked directly into a security camera.
Police released the photo hoping someone will recognize the suspect.
A Five Below management representative told police that stores in the Bakersfield and El Monte areas have been targeted in a similar manner.
Morgan asked anyone who knows who the man in the surveillance photo is or who his partners are to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.