Lompoc police are looking for two people who fired shots that a homeowner says hit his house in the 1000 block of West College Avenue about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
The Police Department received multiple calls reporting a shooting just west of Lompoc High School, said Sgt. Jorge Magana, and responding officers found shell casings at the scene but could not locate any victims.
Meanwhile, Lompoc High School, about a block away, was placed on lockdown, which was lifted shortly after 1 p.m.
Two people reportedly involved in the shooting fled immediately after firing the shots and could not be located in a search of the neighborhood.
They’re wanted on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, a felony, according to Lompoc Police.
Magana said investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.