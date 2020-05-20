Lompoc prison accused of 'cruel and unusual' punishment in COVID-19 class-action lawsuit

A federal class-action lawsuit filed against Lompoc prison officials accuses them of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak which has infected more than 1,000 inmates and staff at the complex.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in Los Angeles federal court, accuses Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Lompoc prison warden Louis Milsunic of "cruel and unusual" punishment for not preventing the coronavirus outbreak, which became at times the worst in the nation.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the pending litigation, spokesman Scott Taylor said Tuesday.

Five inmates — Yonnedil Torres, Vincent Reed, Felix Garcia, Andre Brown and Shawn Fears — filed the class-action lawsuit, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the nearly 2,700 inmates at the prison complex, which includes the low security Federal Correctional Institution, the medium security U.S. Penitentiary and satellite camps.