A Lompoc woman was one of two people killed in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Tuesday night in Goleta, resulting in the arrest of a Santa Barbara man.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner's Bureau on Wednesday identified Silvia Velasco, 45, who was killed in the collision along with Gilberto Arteaga-Gutierrez, 39, of Santa Barbara, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

After the crash, California Highway Patrol officers arrested Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31, of Santa Barbara and booked him into jail on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence.

His bail was listed at $2 million.

Coroner identifies Santa Maria, Solvang residents killed in two Hwy 101 crashes The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroners Bureau on Thursday identified a man and a woman from Santa Maria, and a Solvang man killed in two separate vehicle collisions along Highway 101 in Goleta on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. along Cathedral Oaks Road, west of Camino Cascada, in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Burgher was allegedly driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a 2002 Ford Mustang in the right-hand lane and traveling in the same direction, causing it to spin clockwise and strike two parked vehicles along the south curb of Cathedral Oaks Road.

The collision killed Arteaga-Gutierrez, the Mustang's driver, and Velasco, his passenger, who were declared dead at the scene, according to Gutierrez.

Cathedral Oaks Road was closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation, which remains ongoing.

Both Arteaga-Gutierrez and Velasco required heavy extrication from their vehicle, according to Capt. Bertucelli, a County Fire Department spokesman. The collision also damaged a fire hydrant, he added.

Burgher sustained minor injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response ambulance. He was arrested once he was medically cleared.

Additionally, a small dog was located in the 4-Runner, but was in good health and transported to County Animal Services, according to Gutierrez.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP at 805-967-1234.