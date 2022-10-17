A man accused of setting a fire on Hollister Ranch almost eight months ago will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to one count of felony arson last week, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said.
Edward Junior Macklin, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of arson of a structure or forest for a fire that was set March 12 between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon in the Hollister Ranch area, Dudley said.
The fire burned more than 120 acres of forest land across five properties within Hollister Ranch, located southwest of Solvang, over four days, and at least 30 homes were evacuated.
Macklin initially pleaded not guilty to the one felony charge plus three misdemeanor charges in June.
But last Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the felony charge and will receive a jail sentence and felony probation when he is sentenced Oct. 26, scheduled for 8:30 a.m., in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc, Dudley said.
She said he will also be required to register as an arsonist, and because his conviction is for a serious felony, it counts as a “strike” under California law.