Several phone calls around 11:50 a.m. Thursday reporting multiple shots fired near the 600 block of North Fourth Street sent Lompoc Police Department officers to the location, where they found a 36-year-old man with a non-life-threatening wound, a police spokesman said.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment while detectives began an investigation that revealed a vehicle was involved in the shooting, Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.
With the support of patrol units, detectives stopped a vehicle they believed was involved that was occupied by three people and found three firearms, including a handgun with no serial number — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — and a sawed-off shotgun, Magallon said.
Passenger Andrew Simonsarmstead, 29, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of a short-barreled rifle.
Another passenger, Celena Garcia, 36, was taken into custody on warrants that had been issued for her arrest.
The 26-year-old driver was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and was released at the scene.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined, and the incident remains under investigation, Magallon said, encouraging anyone with additional information to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or send a message via the Lompoc police app.