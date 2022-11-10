Several phone calls around 11:50 a.m. Thursday reporting multiple shots fired near the 600 block of North Fourth Street sent Lompoc Police Department officers to the location, where they found a 36-year-old man with a non-life-threatening wound, a police spokesman said.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment while detectives began an investigation that revealed a vehicle was involved in the shooting, Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.

With the support of patrol units, detectives stopped a vehicle they believed was involved that was occupied by three people and found three firearms, including a handgun with no serial number — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — and a sawed-off shotgun, Magallon said.

Passenger Andrew Simonsarmstead, 29, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Another passenger, Celena Garcia, 36, was taken into custody on warrants that had been issued for her arrest.

The 26-year-old driver was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and was released at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, and the incident remains under investigation, Magallon said, encouraging anyone with additional information to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or send a message via the Lompoc police app.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

