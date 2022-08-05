One man was arrested and “a massive amount” of illegal drugs were seized Thursday when detectives served a search warrant at a north Santa Maria home, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Victor Olivera-Hernandez, 21, was arrested by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He was being held in lieu of $250,000 enhanced bail, Zick said.
Detectives served the search warrant about 7 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of North Curryer Street, where they allegedly found dangerous narcotics in areas accessible to children who were living at the home.
Zick said drugs seized at the home included 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3 grams of cocaine and hundreds of LSD tabs.
She did not say what led to the search warrant being served.