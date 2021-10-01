Community members march on East Ocean Avenue in downtown Lompoc on Sept. 20, 2019, following the murder of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield Jr., who was gunned down in his hometown while on leave from his Army post in Germany.
The event was created following the seven homicides Lompoc experienced in 2019, including the shooting death of 22-year-old Army soldier Marlon Brumfield, according to organizer Yasmin Dawson.
Dawson, along with her own nonprofit Collective Cultures Creating Change, partnered with the Cords Foundation to keep the memories of those lost to violence and hopes to create lasting change.
“The violence hasn’t ceased, but we have to believe that our community has been strengthened,” Dawson said. “I think after COVID, of course, there has been additional trauma and, because we’ve been locked down, there’s been a lot of anger and anxiety and [insecurity].”
A Lompoc Police detective on Monday continued testimony on his investigation into the shooting death of an active-duty Army soldier in Superior Court Monday.
The event starts with a two-hour bike ride from 9 to 11 a.m. at Beattie Park near the intersection of East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street, followed by giveaways and food trucks at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A $5 entry fee for the bike ride also includes raffle tickets for the giveaway, which includes an adult and child’s bike, gift baskets and gift cards, according to Dawson.
Dawson organized a community march against violence that drew hundreds on Sept. 20, 2019, following the death of Brumfield.
Brumfield was an active-duty Army soldier visiting home on leave when he was killed in a gang-related shooting while walking with his friend near the intersection of A Street and Ocean Avenue on Sept. 8. 2019.
“This is all derived from the death of Marlon,” said Dawson, who is originally from Philadelphia. “My brother died of violence. It makes me feel like I’m doing something for my family as well.”
1 of 24
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Lompoc community members march along East Ocean Avenue on Friday in honor of Marlon Brumfield, who was shot and killed in the city on Sept. 8.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Reverend Michael Cook at Marlon Brumfield march down Ocean Ave. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Group of people gather at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Marlon Brumfield march makes it's way down Ocean Ave. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Brumfield march making it's way down Ocean Ave. The march and gathering in the courtyard outside City Hall included comments from Brumfield’s friends and family members, as well as remarks from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani and representatives of the U.S. military and several local churches.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Mayor Jenelle Osborne with words and acknowledgement from the community. “I don’t want to see any more of our young people lose their lives when they’re about to contribute so much to the world,” she said. “Marlon was an amazing example of coming from Lompoc and going out in the world and doing good, with so much potential to come back and do even more good for our community.”
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Police Chief Joe Mariani said Friday night that community assistance was key for investigators to make a break in the case. “I can tell you that the last two weeks we’ve had tremendous help from people in our community,” he said.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Jenecia Smalls, Marlon Brumfield's sister spoke at Friday's gathering at City Hall.
“He always told me, ‘I’m a legend,’” Small said, before repeating the phrase with more bass in her voice, drawing cheers from her audience, many of whom were fighting back tears. “And he is,” she added.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Final words by Yasmin Dawson. Friday’s assemblage took place just one day after the Lompoc Police Department announced that it had arrested 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, whom police suspect was involved in Brumfield’s murder. Lompoc police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a second suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Large group filled City Hall's Courtyard.
Multiple speakers at the rally talked about taking action to bring about change from a grassroots level. One possible route could be for community members to take their concerns to the city’s Public Safety Commission, which will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at City Hall.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Marlon Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community. Brumfield, who was visiting home from his Army station in Germany, was shot and killed in the early morning of Sept. 8 while walking along North A Street near Ocean Avenue.
1 of 24
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Lompoc community members march along East Ocean Avenue on Friday in honor of Marlon Brumfield, who was shot and killed in the city on Sept. 8.
Hundreds of Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne walks down A Street with community members as part of a march in honor of Marlon Brumfield, who was shot and killed in the city on Sept. 8.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Reverend Michael Cook at Marlon Brumfield march down Ocean Ave. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Group of people gather at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Marlon Brumfield march makes it's way down Ocean Ave. Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene where Brumfield was shot just 12 days earlier to Lompoc City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Police Chief Joe Mariani amongst group gathered at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Marlon Brumfield march makes it's way down Ocean Ave.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Brumfield march making it's way down Ocean Ave. The march and gathering in the courtyard outside City Hall included comments from Brumfield’s friends and family members, as well as remarks from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani and representatives of the U.S. military and several local churches.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Marlon Brumfield's Family at a gathering outside of Lompoc City Hall.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Reverend Michael Cook with invocation.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Chaplain Douglas Dixon VAFB 30th Space Wing speaks at a gathering outside of Lompoc City Hall for Marlon Brumfield on Friday.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Welcome by Nicola Howell and Cozetta Blow at a gathering outside of Lompoc City Hall for Marlon Brumfield on Friday. .
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Mayor Jenelle Osborne with words and acknowledgement from the community. “I don’t want to see any more of our young people lose their lives when they’re about to contribute so much to the world,” she said. “Marlon was an amazing example of coming from Lompoc and going out in the world and doing good, with so much potential to come back and do even more good for our community.”
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Police Chief Joe Mariani said Friday night that community assistance was key for investigators to make a break in the case. “I can tell you that the last two weeks we’ve had tremendous help from people in our community,” he said.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Dr. Farooq Husayn of Islamic Center of Lompoc speaks at a gathering at Lompoc City Hall remembering the life of Marlon Brumfield
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Pastor Ron Wiley of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Reverend Fred McCree with True Vine Bible Fellowship.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Jenecia Smalls, Marlon Brumfield's sister spoke at Friday's gathering at City Hall.
“He always told me, ‘I’m a legend,’” Small said, before repeating the phrase with more bass in her voice, drawing cheers from her audience, many of whom were fighting back tears. “And he is,” she added.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Reverend Michael Cook, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Police Chief Joe Mariani.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Final words by Yasmin Dawson. Friday’s assemblage took place just one day after the Lompoc Police Department announced that it had arrested 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, whom police suspect was involved in Brumfield’s murder. Lompoc police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a second suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Benediction by Pastor Brian Halterman of Micah Mission.
Photos: Lompoc community members march, rally in honor of slain soldier
Large group filled City Hall's Courtyard.
Multiple speakers at the rally talked about taking action to bring about change from a grassroots level. One possible route could be for community members to take their concerns to the city’s Public Safety Commission, which will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.