More than 240 Lompoc FCC inmates vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 240 inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of an effort to inoculate prisoners against the coronavirus following at least two outbreaks at the facility.

Out of at least 441 inmates who were offered the vaccine, 242 have received their first and second doses, which came Dec. 28 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, respectively, according to epidemiologist Asma Tekbali in a Feb. 5 declaration filed in a class-action lawsuit against the prison in Los Angeles federal court.

In the lawsuit filed May 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, five inmates sued Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, the facility's former warden, to get at-risk inmates placed in alternative confinement following an outbreak at the complex which sickened more than 1,200 inmates and resulted in five deaths last year.

Of those more than 1,200, at least 892 remain at the prison as of Feb. 5, according to Tekbali, who added that at least 56% of inmates at the facility have some level of protection against the coronavirus, either through prior infection or the vaccine, although that is not considered enough for herd immunity.